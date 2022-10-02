Yamaha India Trackday At BIC – For R3, R15, MT15, FZ, Aerox Owners

Yamaha Track Day event at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida is being organized as part of the company’s Call of the Blue brand campaign

As part of its Call of the Blue campaign, Yamaha India has been organizing a number of events for its customers and enthusiasts. Primary objective is to strengthen bonds with customers and make them aware about Yamaha’s racing heritage.

After covering cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, the Call of the Blue campaign is heading towards Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. Yamaha Track Day event at BIC will be held on October 9th. Earlier this year, Yamaha had organized Track Day events in Chennai and Coimbatore. The upcoming event at BIC will be on the same lines.

Good opportunity

While everyday commutes and highway cruising can be fun, the experience of a racetrack is in a different league altogether. That is exactly what Yamaha aims to unlock for its customers. The experience is set to be a lot more exhilarating this time, as the Track Day event is being held at Buddh International Circuit. It is India’s finest circuit and has the distinction of hosting Formula One Indian Grand Prix. Next year, it will be hosting the first MotoGP race in India.

Measuring 5.125 km, BIC racetrack has witnessed top speed of 324.2 kmph. Fastest lap time recorded for a Formula One car was 1 minute, 24.178 seconds, achieved by Sebastian Vettel in the inaugural qualifying session in 2011. BIC has received appreciation from drivers like Lewis Hamilton, who had stated that the experience was similar to the classic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Registrations open

Call of the Blue Track Day event at BIC is free for Yamaha fans and customers. Registrations are required for enthusiasts who want to get a feel of track racing. Track ride registration are currently open and will cost Rs 2,000. A limited number of slots will be available and bookings will be registered based on first come, first serve basis.

Yamaha customers with YZF-R3, YZF-R15, MT-15, FZ Range and AEROX 155 will be eligible for track ride registration. Interested folks will have to submit all the details such as vehicle information, driving license number, mobile number, etc. Participants will be provided with relevant riding gear for use during the track ride. All participants will get welcome kit, comprising facemask, lanyard and t-shirt.

Track rides will be conducted in batches, with a time limit of 30 minutes. This includes riding and briefing session. Apart from the track ride, other exciting activities will also be organized at the event. Enthusiasts can take part in drag race, gymkhana ride and slow speed balancing.

Yamaha Track Days have been hugely successful, with enthusiasts lining up in significant numbers. A similar response can be expected at the Track Day event at BIC. Such events are a dream come true for enthusiasts. It can also work as an inspiration and provide a realistic view to youngsters aiming for a professional racing career.