Yamaha Launched New Colours With FZ, FZ-X And R15 – Bolder Than Before

None of these new colourways from Yamaha on FZ, FZ-X and R15 vehicles bear any mechanical changes than what was on before

In India, Yamaha is expanding its portfolio to include new motorcycles. We saw this with recent launch of YZF-R3 and MT-03. These are the first multi-cylinder motorcycles in Yamaha’s Indian lineup after a long time. Now, the company is offering new colours with its premium motorcycles to keep the lineup fresh for CY 2024.

Yamaha Launched New Colours

Team Blue had recently teased new colours on social media handles. Initial speculations pointed towards new colours for Yamaha’s scooters as the company often sits outside of top ten best-selling scooters list. Come 9th January, the new colours are actually for the brand’s FZ street bikes, FX-X neo-retro and R15 faired motorcycle.

New added colours are very diverse with each motorcycle. The company intends to expand sales envelope with new colours and strengthen its position against rivals like Hero, Bajaj and TVS. Yamaha has launched three new colours with FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe and YZF-R15, two new colours with FZ-X and one new colour with FZ-S FI Version 3.0 and FZ FI.

2024 FZ Version 4.0 DLX, 2024 FZ-S Version 3.0 and 2024 FZ FI

Whenever Yamaha launches a new vehicle, it likes to keep the old model around to have a wider portfolio. That’s exactly the case with FZ lineup in India. With 2024 FZ-S FI Version 3.0, Yamaha has added Matte Grey priced at Rs. 1,21,700 (ex-sh) and with 2024 FZ-S FI, Yamaha has introduced Matte Cyan priced at Rs. 1,16,500 (ex-sh).

There are no new colours added with FZ-S FI Version 4.0. However, FZ-S FI Version 4.0 DLX gets three new colours in the form of Racing Blue, Matte Black and Majesty Red. All of these get the same price, which is Rs. 1,29,700 (ex-sh).

2024 FZ-X

Colour additions with FZ range might seem slightly confusing with the naming scheme for many. That is not the case with FZ-X, though. With FZ-X, Yamaha has added Matte Titan colour shade priced at Rs. 1,37,200 (ex-sh). That’s not all. There is a new Chrome colour that is uber cool and complements FZ-X’s overall neo-retro theme.

The asking price for FZ-X Chrome is slightly higher owing to meticulous labour and time needed for a Chrome finish. It costs Rs. 1,37,200 (ex-sh) and it will be available on sale with February 2024, while Matte Titan can be had now.

2024 YZF-R15

R15 is Yamaha’s prized possession and was the company’s flagship for a very long time. There is an M version of R15 too, that packs additional kit like gold-finished USD front telescopic forks, a quick-shifter, a fancier TFT instrument screen and more. That model doesn’t get any new colours as part of this update.

It is the standard R15 that gets three new colours in the form of Vivid Magenta Metallic and Racing Blue priced at Rs. 1,87,000 (ex-sh) along with Metallic Red priced at Rs. 1,82,000 (ex-sh). Vivid Magenta Metallic is vivid, like the name suggests with strong pink accents on grey base coat. Customer reception for this colour would be interesting.