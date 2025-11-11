HomeBike NewsYamaha Launching New Motorcycle Today - XSR155 with Retro Soul, R15 Heart...

Yamaha Launching New Motorcycle Today – XSR155 with Retro Soul, R15 Heart ?

Pearl Daniels
New Yamaha XSR 155 launch today? Image – Yamaha Perfect Riders

Yamaha Motor India is all set to introduce a brand-new motorcycle today, November 11, 2025. While the company has not officially confirmed the model, strong indications and recent test mule sightings suggest it is the much-awaited Yamaha XSR155, a neo-retro roadster that combines vintage appeal with modern-day performance. This will mark Yamaha’s first all-new motorcycle launch after the R3 and MT-03 duo.

Retro-Modern Design with Proven Underpinnings

The upcoming XSR155 will be based on the R15 V4 platform, sharing the same engine, chassis, and suspension setup but dressed in a completely different, old-school form factor. Spy shots captured in September revealed key design highlights — a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a flat single-piece seat, all staying true to the globally popular XSR design DNA.

Yamaha XSR155 Spied Testing

It also features USD telescopic front forks, a monoshock rear suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and dual-disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. A circular digital LCD instrument cluster adds to the retro character while retaining Yamaha’s modern touch.

R15-Derived Powertrain

Powering the XSR155 will likely be the same 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) from the R15 and MT-15. This motor produces around 18.5 PS and 14 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. The performance, refinement, and reliability of this setup have already been proven on Yamaha’s other models — meaning the XSR155 should deliver a familiar yet engaging ride experience.

Yamaha XSR155 Spied Testing

Thanks to India’s new GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced tax slabs for smaller-capacity motorcycles, Yamaha could price the XSR155 aggressively below the R15. This would make it an attractive choice for enthusiasts looking for something premium yet accessible — a motorcycle that blends daily usability with timeless design.

Launch Expectations

Yamaha India has been teasing a new product for weeks, and the timing aligns perfectly with the XSR155’s introduction. The motorcycle could be launched alongside the NMax 155 maxi-scooter — both powered by the same platform and engine. Once launched, the XSR155 will compete with bikes like the TVS Ronin, Bajaj Pulsar N160, etc, offering a perfect mix of nostalgia and performance.

If the pricing is right, Yamaha could have a potential bestseller on its hands — appealing to urban riders who value style, performance, and individuality in equal measure. Stay tuned as Yamaha officially takes the wraps off its newest motorcycle today — likely the XSR155 — a retro classic reimagined for the modern era.

