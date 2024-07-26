Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT Semi-Automatic Gearbox Confirmed

With a semi-automatic gearbox option, Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT sets itself apart against Ducati Monster, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Z900

Late last month, Yamaha unveiled their revolutionary semi-automatic gearbox technology. Called Y-AMT, this semi-automatic gearbox is set to change the way motorcycles are ridden. Now, Yamaha has confirmed that Y-AMT will first debut on an MT-09 street fighter style naked motorcycle powered by a 3-cylinder engine.

Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT

In Yamaha’s multi-cylinder street naked motorcycle portfolio, MT-09 is among the most powerful and menacing-looking. Yamaha calls its MT lineup as ‘The Dark Side Of Japan’ owing to its animalistic design DNA. With the introduction of Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT, the company will offer ease of riding to buyers.

In recent years, manufacturers have been exploring automatic and semi-automatic gearboxes on their premium motorcycles. However, these are mostly introducing with large ADVs and Bagger motorcycles owing to the ease of ride and comfort. Yamaha, on the other hand, is switching up the game.

Yamaha’s Y-AMT is said to be more optimised for performance riding than comfort and practicality. That seems to be the sole reason why Y-AMT will debut on a 120 PS sporty and performance-oriented motorcycle powered by the famous CP3 890cc 3-cylinder liquid-cooled screamer of an engine.

Semi-automatic gearboxes have become more prominent in the recent past with BMW (Automated Shift Assistant on R 1300 GS ADV) and KTM (AMT on upcoming ADV) actively pursuing this tech. Yamaha has also experimented with semi-automatics before with Y-CCS (Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift) and Y-AMT is the latest iteration after 2 decades.

How does it work?

The whole system of Yamaha’s Y-AMT weighs just 2.8 kg and is touted to be quicker than a quick-shifter. There is an AT/MT toggle on bike’s switchgear. This allows the rider to choose between automatic and manual shifts, taking matters into his hands (quite literally). There are “+” and “-” paddles on left switchgear, like paddles in a car.

A traditional clutch lever and foot-operated gear selector are completely absent. Y-AMT works in conjunction with bike’s ride-by-wire throttle. Hence it is optimised for features like cruise control and riding modes. Yamaha has also baked in D and D+ modes which can be cycled between using “Mode” button on switchgear. D is more relaxed and D+ offers heightened performance.

Over a year ago, Yamaha showcased a bunch of new multi-cylinder motorcycles to select Indian dealers. These were YZF-R3, YZF-R7, MT-03, MT-07 and MT-09 multi-cylinder motorcycles. Among these, only R3 and MT-03 were launched in India. R7, MT-07 and MT-09 are expected to launch at a later date. Probability of Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT launching in India is pretty low.