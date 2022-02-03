Yamaha MT15 Based XSR 155 Modified As Flat Track Concept

Yamaha isn’t going to launch XSR 155 in India anytime soon, the company instead launched FZ-X in the country last year

Yamaha XSR 155 is one of the raging entry-level neo-retro motorcycles across several international markets, especially in Asia. It is undoubtedly one of the best looking bikes on sale globally by the Japanese bikemaker. As we all know, XSR 155 is based on a very versatile architecture that underpins a whole lot of models.

These include YZF R15, MT-15, Aerox 155 and Nmax 155. The sheer versatility of the platform and engine is a major reason why aftermarket workshops are attracted to it. An Indonesian custom house named PapnMam has shown what the XSR 155 can be transformed into without changing its mechanicals.

Yamaha XSR 155 turned Modern Flat Track

The workshop has completely overhauled the stock neo-retro design of XSR 155 into a flat track concept and the modification carried out is simply radical. This customisation project is a part of the Yamaha Yard Built program which means the donor bike has been provided by Yamaha itself. PapnMam has named this custom-built motorcycle as ‘Modern Flat Track Concept’.

The custom bike justifies its ‘modern’ tag as the modified XSR155 looks straight out from a science fiction movie with its futuristic styling. Since it is a flat track concept, body styling on the bike is flat and sleek with sharper edges and a flowy design with a distinct triangular shape. Speaking about modifications, not a single element from the attire of the stock XSR 155 has been retained.

Modifications in Design

A flip-up headlight unit with a flat panel has replaced the circular LED headlight on the stock XSR 155. The fuel tank is flanked by metallic wings projected downwards extending towards the radiator, making the bike look edgy. It also features a metallic bash plate underneath the engine casing with a similar wing design.

Tail section of the bike has been left exposed, giving it a unique floating look. Further, the contoured seat has been replaced by a flat seat with a pointed rear end. The stock single-port upswept exhaust has been replaced by a dual-port unit also encased under in a metal plate and placed under the seat.

Upfront, the workshop has installed a flat track-style handlebar accompanied by downward hanging bar-end mirrors. The bike rolls on custom alloy wheels with a neon green rim lining that are shod with Pirelli radial tubeless tyres. The combination of aluminium and piano black finish accentuates the futuristic appeal of this custom-built XSR 155.

Equipment on offer

In terms of equipment, this flat track concept gets a small round digital LCD instrument cluster whereas, as mentioned earlier, engine and hardware setup of the stock bike has been retained in this modified concept. The latter includes the same suspension and barking configurations. Powering the motorcycle is a 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor with VVA technology that produces 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.