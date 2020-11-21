Yamaha MT15 Colour Customisation Options Launched In India

The MT15 gets up to 14 new paint schemes out of which 3 will be readily available in showrooms

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of a unique colour customization option for its naked roadster MT15. Dubbed as “Customize your Warrior”, this campaign is introduced by the company on the backdrop of the positive feedback received from customers on the recent launch of Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour on MT15.

Under this scheme, a consumer can choose from 11 different colour combinations when buying an MT15. This program was launched from November 20 onwards and will be applicable for all new consumers.

Price Of New MT15 CYW

Based on the orders received from buyers, Yamaha will build a personalised MT15 for an individual consumer and the deliveries of these motorcycles will start from January 2021. However, the yellow color wheel model’s deliveries will start from Mar 2021. Customers can choose their own set of colours at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 4,000 more expensive than the standard MT15.

With this campaign, the naked streetfighter will be available in as many as 14 different paint schemes (four wheel colours) out of which 3 options will be readily available in showrooms. While for the rest one can place an order at an authorised Yamaha dealership.

The Japanese bikemaker says that with this new scheme it plans to attract a younger group of riders which further bolsters its presence in the market. It provides a host of options to the buyers to meet their specific requirements.

MT15 Details

Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled, SOHC motor which returns an output of 18.23 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. This unit is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The fuel-injected engine features a Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. It also gets single-channel ABS.

In terms of features, it gets an LED headlamp and tail lamps, a fully-digital LCD instrument console and more. It borrows plenty of components and goodies from its sibling YZF R15 V3.0. It will compete against the likes of KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hornet 2.0 and Apache RTR 200 4V. Yamaha MT-15’s design has been mostly inspired by its elder siblings MT-09 and MT-07.

Other than the additional colour options there has been no update made on the naked streetfighter. The Japanese auto brand has announced that it will come up with such options in future as well which are in line with the company’s direction “The Call of The Blue”.