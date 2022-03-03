Yamaha MT15 Discontinued – New Version Launch Soon

2022 Yamaha MT15 will continue to rival the likes of KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200

After R15, Yamaha will be introducing significant changes to its popular hyper-naked MT15 bike. Updated MT15 is expected to be launched soon, possibly next month. Ahead of that, the existing MT15 has been discontinued. From selling an average of 5k units per month, sales of MT15 dropped to just 17 units in Jan 2022. This is likely in anticipation of the updated variant.

It has been reported that production of current version of the bike has been stopped and the company has started manufacturing the updated MT15. Yamaha operates three plants in India, located in Faridabad (Haryana), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu). These cater to both domestic and international markets.

Updated Yamaha MT15 styling

2022 version of MT15 will pack in a number of changes including visual and mechanical updates. MT15 already has a smashing profile, something that kind of limits the quantum of visual changes that can be introduced for the bike. The current look and feel of the bike has been achieved over a period of several years.

Some key features include an aggressive front fascia, bi-functional LED headlight, wide handlebar, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, prominent engine guard, radiator side fins, short rising tail and compact upswept exhaust. It remains to be seen if Yamaha chooses to experiment or continues with the current styling.

Scope for cosmetic enhancements exists more in the form of new graphics and colour options. The current model is available in Metallic Black, Dark Matt Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

Updated Yamaha MT15 new features

A key update for MT15 could be USD front forks. A number of users have requested this feature and it has already been introduced with R15. Both bikes have the same platform, so introducing USD forks for MT15 shouldn’t be much of a problem. The only thing is that price may have to be increased to accommodate such updates.

If MT15 gets USD forks, it could be offered in sporty golden finish. That will definitely make the bike a lot more fun on the streets. In its current form, the bike is offered with standard telescopic forks at front. Rear linked-type monocross suspension will be same as earlier.

Another key update could be dual-channel ABS. The existing model is offered with single-channel ABS. Braking system will be same as earlier, 282mm disc at front and 220mm disc at rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres.

2022 MT15 could also get a revised LCD instrument console with Bluetooth-based connectivity features. Just like R15 V4, users will be able to access the connectivity features via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app. Other possibilities for MT15 include quick-shifter and traction control system.

Engine will be same as current model, a 155cc liquid cooled, 4-valve unit that makes 18.5 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike is equipped with advanced features such as variable valve actuation (VVA) and assist and slipper clutch.

