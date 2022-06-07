Yamaha MT15, KTM Duke Parts Create This Modified Motorcycle – Rs 1.8 L

The cost for this modification is more than the price of a pre-owned Yamaha MT 25

Have you ever thought about what would happen if Yamaha and KTM designers got together to launch a motorcycle? Have you ever thought about how it would look? Ever thought about what design traits would it inherit? It is a funny thought, isn’t it? I’m sure you must be blank right now. But we’re not actually joking with this. We are going to show you the fusion of Yamaha and KTM design.

A conservative person would never dream of doing anything close to what Indonesian citizen Cak Rian has done. It is because Cak Rian isn’t a conservative person. His mind has an artistic side. An artist’s vision only makes sense in the mettle. So, he put his foot aside and went on to create what he was aching to do. We have Yamaha’s motorcycles modified to the max before. But not like this.

Yamaha Modified With MT15, KTM Parts

The concept of mixing and matching elements of two different motorcycle manufacturers originating from two different countries and cultures following two entirely different design languages, feels wrong, doesn’t it?

It feels like adding raw onions to pastries. In short, it should look like an abomination of sorts. At least that’s what I was expecting before looking at the motorcycle closely. Because it lends a whole different perspective.

Even though this custom motorcycle sounds wrong, it surely doesn’t look wrong. The choice of parts and their cohesion is where this custom bike shines. Everything on the motorcycle looks cohesive and they look like they belong together. The motorcycle looks like it came straight out of the factory as the fit and finish are also very stupendous.

For starters, it is based on Yamaha Vixion R’s frame and engine. Vixion R was sold as a naked version of R15 old gen in some countries. The model in question, which has been modified, is a 2015 Vixion R. Everything else seems to be changed though. The fuel tank and body panels come from a Yamaha MT15. The LED headlights are lifted straight off a KTM 390 Duke. The front USD forks finished in gold are also from MT15.

Cost & Homologation

The rear swingarm was a box-section type on the original bike which has been swapped with Yamaha R25’s sophisticated swingarm. The stock wheels are replaced with 3” wide wheel at front and 5.5” wide wheel at the rear, both from V Rossi brand and shod with Michelin rubber.

The wheels and some body panels are hydro dipped with a carbon-fibre pattern. It also gets dual disc brakes at the front from Honda CBR 600. It also has the exhaust system lifted straight off a Yamaha R6. The tail-lights are from Yamaha MT-09.

There are hundreds more parts that went on this modified Vixion R motorcycle. A list so huge, it would have taken 5 more posts like this to cover every tiny detail. When everything is accounted for, it culminates in an amount totalling 33 million Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 1.8 lakh approx) excluding labour and service charges. For this money, the owner could have easily got himself a pre-owned MT25. But the heart wants what it wants and it looks like Cak Rian’s heart was set on this.

