Yamaha MT15 Likely To Get New Updates – Similar To R15 V4

Upon its launch, the new generation Yamaha MT15 could be priced at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the current model

Yamaha updated its entry-level supersport bike R15 earlier last month which has generally received positive reviews from all corners. The bike received plenty of updates on the skin and some crucial ones underneath as well. Now, the Japanese bikemaker is planning to carry forward these updates on the naked version of R15.

Yamaha could soon launch an updated MT15 which will carry a similar range of updates as seen in the recently launched R15 V4. Underneath their skin, both R15 and MT15 are essentially the same bikes with stark differences in their top hat and riding ergonomics.

Updated Design Expected

In its current form, MT15 gets a transformer-style front look with air scoops, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a single-pod LED projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs at front, a wide handlebar and a petite tail section. There could be slight variations in terms of styling in the upcoming model but exact details have not yet surfaced.

MT15 is also available in a special MotoGP Monster Energy Edition which is the range-topping variant of the motorcycle. It features cosmetic enhancements which are inspired by Yamaha’s MotoGP motorcycle along with Monster Energy branding which is the principal sponsor of Team Blue at the premiere championship. The special edition model wears a black paint scheme along with Monster Energy branding on the fuel tank and logo on tank extensions.

Yamaha MT15 R15 V4 Based – Hardware & Features

The major and more crucial updates will be underneath its skin which would involve an updated powertrain and hardware setup. The most notable inclusion will be upside-down front forks which will offer sportier credentials to the new MT-15.

The golden-coloured front forks will also add to the visual appeal of the motorcycle in addition to more confidence to riders. Rear suspension duties will be handled by a mono-shock. Anchorage will be taken care of by disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Yamaha is also likely to add a couple of features to the updated MT-15 such as a quick-shifter, traction control and a revised fully digital LCD instrument console compatible with Yamaha’s Y-Connect connectivity feature and Bluetooth.

Powering MT-15 will be the same engine as its fully clothed sibling R15 V4. The 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The VVA motor kicks out 18.2 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha is yet to confirm the launch timeline of updated MT15. It could be planned for launch later this year or sometime next year.