Yamaha MT15 New Vs Old Compared – First Look Walkaround

New Yamaha MT15 V2.0 packs in multiple updates across styling, functionality and performance

After updating R15 last year in September, Yamaha launched new-gen MT15 a few days back. Both bikes share the same platform and most of the upgrades introduced with R15 V4 are now available with MT15 V2.0.

New MT15 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.6 lakh, which is around Rs 10-15k more than the earlier model. Here’s a quick comparison between old MT15 vs. MT15 V2.0 to understand the key differences between the two bikes.

Yamaha MT15 New Vs Old – Styling and Features

While R15 V4 has received multiple visual updates in comparison to its predecessor, new MT15 Ver 2.0 remains largely the same as earlier in terms of its design and styling. Visual updates on MT15 Ver 2.0 are limited to things like refreshed front mudguard, body graphics and raised tail lamp. Quality of mudguard appears to have been improved with the use of thicker plastic material.

Some visual changes are based on functional improvements such as USD front forks in golden finish. Old MT15 had standard telescopic forks at front. Talking about colour options, MT15 Ver 2.0 gets two new colour options of Cyan Storm and Racing Blue. Earlier colour options of Metallic Black and Ice Fluo-Vermillion have been retained. Dark Matt Blue and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition options have been discontinued for new MT15 Ver 2.0.

Features that are the same as earlier include bi-functional LED headlights, multi-function negative LCD instrument console, sporty rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, rugged engine guard, uni-level seat with grab bar and upswept exhaust.

As compared to old MT15, the newer model has been equipped with Bluetooth-based connectivity features. These are the same as available with other Yamaha bikes such as R15 V4. Connectivity features can be accessed via Yamaha Y-Connect app. Users can get notified about calls, SMS, email, app connectivity status and phone battery level.

Y-Connect app also has other functions such as fuel consumption tracker, last parking location, revs dashboard, malfunction notification and maintenance recommendations. Some of these can be quite useful. For example, the revs dashboard can show information that is not displayed on the instrument console. It shows information such as engine RPM, rate of acceleration, degree of throttle opening, real-time fuel consumption and eco-friendly riding indicator.

MT15 vs. MT15 V2.0 engine and specs

Powering MT15 V2.0 is the updated 155cc liquid cooled motor that was introduced last year with R15 V4. It generates 18.4 PS of max power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. These numbers are largely the same as that of old MT15. The engine is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

In other changes, rear swingarm has been updated for MT15 V2.0. Braking apparatus remains the same, dual discs with single-channel ABS. There were talks about dual-channel ABS, but that hasn’t been the case. In comparison, R15 V4 has dual-channel ABS.