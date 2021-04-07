Yamaha MT15 Prices Increased For April 2021 – New Price List

After the latest price revision, Yamaha MT15 is retailed between Rs 1,40,900 and Rs 1,44,900 (both ex-showroom)

In this period of price revisions in automotive products, Yamaha has already increased prices of two models in its lineup. At the start of a new financial year in April, the Japanese bikemaker increased prices of YZF R15 V3.0 and FZS. However, unlike other OEMs, the hike in prices is comparatively very low by Yamaha.

MT-15 Revised Prices

The company has done the same with MT15 which has received a marginal price hike of Rs 1,000 across its lineup. Prices of the naked streetfighter vary according to the different colour options available. It is offered in three colour schemes- Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Blue and Ice Fluo-vermillion along with Customise Your Warrior which lets one choose from multiple paint schemes.

Yamaha has been enjoying a decent run in the market with MT-15 as the naked streetfighter managed to rake in 6,176 units for the Japanese bikemaker in February this year. Post this latest revision in prices of MT-15 range from Rs 1,40,900 to Rs 1,44,900 (both prices ex-showroom).

Powertrain Specs

The naked motorcycle derives its power from a 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4-valve motor that returns an output of 18.4 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

This exact same powertrain is also found on the faired YZF R15 with the same output. However, a shorter drive ratio of the gearbox than the faired superbike thanks to a larger rear sprocket makes the ultra naked street racer a tad quicker while commuting.

Hardware & Features

Speaking of its hardware, it is built on the same deltabox frame as R15 that is suspended on telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear. However, unlike R15 which gets an aluminium swingarm, the rear swingarm used on MT15 is a steel box-type.

Stopping duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by a single-channel ABS. Like R15, the 155cc motor in MT-15 comes with Variable Valve Actuation that allows peak engine performance at higher revs without having to compromise on low- and mid-range grunt.

In terms of features, it gets a full LED lighting setup with an LED headlight, taillight and DRLs. It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console but with a negative display and also misses out on Mobile as well as Bluetooth connectivity. It rivals the likes of KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160. Recent spy shots suggest that Yamaha is also planning to introduce a naked roadster version in the segment called XSR 150 at some stage.