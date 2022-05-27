Yamaha MT15 V2 Records Near 10k Sales In 1st Month Of Launch

Yamaha MT15 sales touched the 9,228 unit mark in April 2022, the highest ever monthly sales recorded to-date

Yamaha MT15, a popular model in the company lineup was discontinued a few months ago. In its place, the new MT15 was launched last month. This new gen Yamaha MT15 is priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now called the MT15 V2.0. This naked street-fighter is based on the R15 V4.

Sales in the first month of launch were at 9,228 units, making this the highest monthly sales recorded for an MT15 to date. In April 2021, sales of the Yamaha MT15 had stood at 5,692 units relating to a YoY growth of 62 percent. Its bookings opened in March 2022.

2022 Yamaha MT15 V2.0

2022 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 gets more aggressive, as compared to its earlier counterpart. Presented in two new colour options of Cyan Storm and Racing Blue, it also continues to be offered in two older colour schemes of Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black. Feature updates include a single pod LED headlamp, LED DRLs and a raised tail segment along with a side slung exhaust muffler.

Design updates are also seen on the new front forks that have been anodized in golden colour. It also receives a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity along with Yamaha’s Y-Connect App offering a range of connectivity features and remote access via the smartphone.

It also displays information on calls and notifications, phone battery level, gear position and ride modes along with average speed and fuel efficiency. Features also include traction control, quick shifter and side stand engine inhibitor.

2022 Yamaha MT15 V2.0 – Engine Specs

Yamaha MT15 V2.0 continues to draw power via a 155cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine with VVA – Variable Valve Actuation technology that offers 18.4 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6 speed gearbox with slipper clutch. Braking duties are handled by a 282mm disc brake in the front and 220mm disc at the rear. Suspension is via inverted front forks in the front and mono shock at the rear, with preload adjustable. It now gets a MotoGP-inspired Aluminium swingarm, replacing the box-section swingarm of the older version.

Single channel ABS is offered as standard while the MT15 rides on 17 inch wheels at the front and rear, fitted with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres. Kerb weight is 139 kgs. Yamaha MT15 V2.0 competes directly with the KTM 125 Duke while it will also offer some serious competition to the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda Hornet 2.0, etc in its price range.

The Yamaha MT15 V2.0 is also being offered with a range of accessories among which are an MT15 logo sticker priced at Rs 80, fuel tank pads and seat covers at Rs 350 and Rs 400 respectively, mobile charger and mobile holder for Rs 750 and Rs 350 respectively and tee shirts and riding jackets priced from Rs 300 to Rs 6,990.