Yamaha New Prices Feb 2022 – FZ, R15, MT15, Aerox, Fascino, RayZR

This is the second price hike announced by Yamaha this year; only select models have become costlier

Trend of repetitive price hikes, as was witnessed last year, continues in 2022. Global supply chain has been deeply impacted, resulting in shortages of various components. This has led to significant increase in production cost for auto companies. There comes a time when manufacturers can no longer absorb the higher costs and have to pass a part of it to end users.

Yamaha February 2022 prices

Yamaha price hike in February is largely for its scooters. Prices of almost all Yamaha motorcycles is the same as that in January 2022. Only exception is R15 V3 Blue variant, which has become costlier by Rs 100. New price is Rs 1,58,700. Prices of other popular motorcycles like FZ-FI, FZ-X, FZ 25, MT15 and R15 are the same as earlier.

Prices of Yamaha scooters have been increased selectively. Hiked amount is in the range of Rs 1k to Rs 1.2k. Specific variants of RayZR are now costlier by Rs 1k. A similar price hike is applicable for Aerox 155.

Highest price hike in February is applicable for select variants of Fascino. These have become costlier by Rs 1,200. In percentage terms, Yamaha scooters have become costlier in the range of 0.76% to 1.66%. The regular variants, which did not have hybrid tech, have been discontinued. Aerox 155 Monster Energy Edition has also been discontinued.

Last month in January, Yamaha had increased prices of R15 V4, R15 V4 M, FZ-X, Aerox, and Fascino. Prices were increased in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 2,000. At that time, Yamaha had issued a statement saying that prices were increased due to rise in cost of raw materials and compliance with safety regulation of footrest.

It is unlikely that price hike will have any impact on sales. That’s because most two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes in recent months. Manufacturers favour multiple price hikes over a single price hike per year, as it cushions the impact on end users. Just like last year, it is possible that prices may again be revised later this year.

Yamaha electric scooter launch

A negative fallout that companies like Yamaha can face in the near future is the shift to EVs. As prices of petrol-powered two-wheelers rise, an increasing number of customers are shifting to electric two-wheelers. There’s not much difference now between the two in terms of pricing. Moreover, users stand to gain from reduced running and maintenance cost of EVs.

In view of these developments, Yamaha is readying its first electric scooter for Indian market. It will be the production version of E01 concept that was unveiled at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Yamaha electric scooter was recently spotted on road tests in Japan. Some key features include dual-beam headlamp, compact windscreen, large front apron and comfy seat.

Although specs have not been revealed, Yamaha electric scooter is likely to have true range of around 70-80 km. It could be offered with swappable batteries to make refuelling a lot more convenient and faster.