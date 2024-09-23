Yamaha New Teaser Shows R7, Tenere 700, NMax 155, XSR155, MT-09 – Launch Confirmed?

As seen in India Yamaha Motor’s Call Of The Blue 4.0 anthem, the company seems to be hinting XSR155, R7, Tenere 700, MT-09 and NMax 155 launch

Even though Yamaha has an extensive motorcycle and scooter lineup globally, Indian market does not get all of those models. The company’s latest launches are MT-03 and YZF-R3 (last gen). Now, India Yamaha Motor’s new Call Of The Blue 4.0 teaser shows a Tenere 700, NMax 155, XSR155 and an MT-09. Are these launching soon?

Yamaha New Teaser

For a very long time, India Yamaha Motor sold a 150cc motorcycle as its flagship offering. Sure, the R3 and MT-03 launched some time ago fixed that commotion. However, alongside MT-03 and R3, Yamaha had also showcased R7, MT-07 and MT-09 to select dealers. Only the two 300cc duo were launched among these showcases.

More recently, Yamaha pavilion at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo showcased motorcycles like MT-07, R1 and R7 along with scooters like NMax 155 and Grand Filano. It was interesting to see MT-09 not showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo.

However, India Yamaha Motor’s Call Of The Blue 4.0 anthem went live and it was interesting to see a few vehicles in them, which were not on sale in India. It is not that Yamaha populated the anthem with random motorcycles and scooters from its global products. Instead, these are selectively included and are ringing launch bells.

XSR155

While other motorcycles have been showcased in India in the recent past in some way or other, XSR155 is completely new for us. It was surprising to see an XSR 155 in the anthem. It is a neo-retro-styled Roadster motorcycle that packs the same platform and powertrain as an R15. Making it more feasible and probable for Indian market. It is quite a looker and is likely to make a lot of splash if launched.

Tenere 700

It is one of the most anticipated big bike launches in India. There have been quite a few rumours surrounding the launch of Tenere 700 in India. It is a true-blue (pun intended) off-roader and will rival the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F850 GS and others. The 689cc parallel-twin engine will make around 75 horses and gets a 16L fuel tank.

YZF-R7

The spiritual successor of the 4-cylinder R6, Yamaha R7 was showcased twice in India in the recent past. Unlike other vehicles on this list, Yamaha doesn’t show R7 up close, and the only way you can say it is an R7 is by the twin-disc brake setup at the front. A similar engine to Tenere 700 will power R7 as well.

MT-09

The ‘Triple’ from Yamaha, MT-09 was showcased to dealers in India and has good potential to launch in India. It will rival Triumph Triple, Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900 and the likes. Packing an 890cc 3-cylinder screamer of an engine with around 120 horses on tap. It features wild styling and exudes an edgy appeal.

Nmax 155

Showcased at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Yamaha NMax 155 is a maxi-styled scooter with more aerodynamic fairing than Aerox 155 sold in India. Both scooters share the same R15-derived 155cc liquid-cooled engine with VVA. 14 bhp and 14 Nm are good figures for a mainstream scooter in India.