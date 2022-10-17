Yamaha Oct 2022 Price Hike – R15, MT15, FZX, FZ25

Yamaha October 2022 hike only affect a handful of motorcycles and scooters are exempted, altogether

Yamaha Motor India takes 7th spot when it comes to retail sales in September 2022. With 43,390 units sold in September 2022, Yamaha registered a 6.58% YoY growth over 40,710 units sold in September 2021 and gained 2,680 units in volume.

When it comes to MoM analysis, Yamaha falls in the red with 46,148 units sold in August 2022 with a 5.98% MoM drop in sales and lost 2,758 units in volume. Yamaha’s market share stood at 4.27% in September 2022. With a slight setback, Yamaha has braced itself for the all-important festive season.

Yamaha has kept itself busy and has generated headlines with Yamaha India Trackday at BIC for R3, R15, MT15, Aerox and FZ owners. For the month of October 2022, Yamaha is creating headlines again. This time, for a different reason, though. A price hike. Let’s take a look.

Yamaha Oct 2022 Price Hike

Last known price hike was at the beginning of August 2022. That one was a comprehensive hike that affected most of Yamaha’s portfolio except for drum brake equipped models of Fascino. Yamaha October 2022 hike doesn’t affect a lot of products. Only a handful.

Yamaha’s FZ-FI, FZS-FI and FZS-FI Deluxe are exempt from this price hike. All these motorcycles are powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine making 12.2 bhp of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. This is a fairly basic engine that only gets air-cooling and is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Range starts from Rs. 1,13,700 for FZ-FI (ex-sh, Delhi).

We have FZ-X, which is a neo-retro derivative of FZ-FI that we covered in the previous paragraph. It is a visually different machine from FZ-FI and its variations. FZ-X gets a price hike of Rs. 1,000. Prices now start from Rs. 1,33,900 which used to start from Rs. 1,32,900. This price hike for FZ-X accounts for an increment of 0.75%.

FZ 25 and FZS 25 are bigger siblings in FZ range in India. Powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine, FZ 25 makes 20.51 bhp of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. FZS 25 is a stylized variant of FZ 25. Both FZ 25 and FZS 25 now get a price hike of Rs. 1,000 each. Prices start from Rs. 1,47,900, which used to start from Rs. 1,46,900.

Scooters Don’t Get Any Hike

Both R15 and MT 15 are at the premium end of 150cc motorcycles spectrum. Both are powered by a 155cc single-cylinder engine making 18.14 bhp of power and 14.1 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and gets modern features like liquid cooling, VVA and more. MT 15 gets Rs. 500 price hike in October 2022. Prices now start from Rs. 1,64,900 for regular MT 15 V2 and 1,65,900 for Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. Prices used to start from Rs. 1,64,400 before price hike.

Lastly, we have M version of R15 V4 and World GP 60th Anniversary Edition based on M version of R15 V4, which got a Rs. 1,000 price hike each. Pricing for R15M now is Rs. 1,89,900, which used to cost Rs. 1,88,900. R15M WGP 60th Anniversary Edition costs Rs. 1,91,300, which used to cost Rs. 1,90,300. Yamaha’s scooters are not subjected to this price hike.