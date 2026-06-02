Yamaha Patents Adaptive Cruise Control With Car-Like Functions

Yamaha’s new automatic Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) essentially combines its existing manual ACC with its automated manual transmission (AMT)

To power its future growth story, Yamaha is working on various innovations and technologies. It includes AI bikes and hydrogen-powered two-wheelers. Safety is another focus area, which is evident with the recent patent filed for an automatic Adaptive Cruise Control.

Yamaha automatic Adaptive Cruise Control – How it works?

Automatic Adaptive Cruise Control is quite common in today’s modern cars. However, achieving the same in a two-wheeler is a bit more complicated. When ACC is activated in a car, the vehicle can easily slow down while maintaining stability on all four wheels. Seat belts ensure that occupants do not experience any significant forces or discomfort during the process.

In a two-wheeler, the lack of seat belts and four wheels can make automatic ACC a challenging experience. Yamaha’s automatic ACC is different as it utilizes a distinct algorithm that recreates the actions of an experienced rider. The patent reveals that Yamaha’s automatic ACC actively controls everything from braking action to throttle, gear shifts and electronic suspension.

To make it work, Yamaha has used a combination of its manual ACC and Y-AMT (Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission). The vehicle control logic flowchart reveals the step-by-step process of how everything works. In a basic scenario when the front radar detects a slower vehicle ahead, the ECU works to reduce the electronic throttle in a smooth manner.

Simultaneously, the Y-AMT becomes active and starts changing gears and applying clutch action. Without the AMT, the bike’s engine would stall in such a scenario. The application of gears supplies additional stopping power, along with braking action. These systems working together ensure that the bike slows down smoothly and any abrupt movements are avoided.

In situations where more stopping power may be needed, Yamaha’s automatic ACC utilizes a combination of front and rear brakes. Additionally, the system also stiffens the semi-active front electronic suspension. This helps prevent front-end plunge. With smooth deceleration, the chances of the rider panicking in a fast-evolving situation are also reduced.

Useful, but likely expensive

Yamaha’s automatic ACC for bikes can contribute significantly to improving rider safety. However, this feature is likely to be an expensive upgrade. This is especially true at a time when the technology is relatively new in the world of two-wheelers. With time, it is possible that features like automatic ACC could be introduced with Yamaha’s bikes in the mid-tier and above range.

New safety systems will also help achieve compliance with stricter safety norms that may be enforced in the future. Similar ACC systems exist with bikes such as Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW R 1300 GS. However, these have a controlled braking action for specific scenarios. The rider is needed to take control of braking in sudden situations or when stronger braking is needed. With Yamaha’s automatic ACC, the rider will need to focus only on steering and balancing the bike.