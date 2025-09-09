Yamaha Price Cuts Up to Rs 18k – R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR, Aerox, FZ

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will fully pass on the benefit of the recent GST revision on two-wheelers to its customers. The updated prices will come into effect from 22nd September 2025, coinciding with the festive season when demand for motorcycles and scooters typically peaks in India.

With the GST rate on two-wheelers brought down from 28% to 18%, Yamaha’s entire lineup—spanning sporty motorcycles, hybrids, and scooters—has become more accessible. The move is expected to boost sales in the entry-level and premium commuter categories, which are highly price-sensitive.

Variant-Wise GST Benefits:

RayZR:

Old Price Rs 93,760 vs New Price Rs 86,001 (Benefit: Rs 7,759)

Fascino:

Old Price Rs 1,02,790 vs New Price Rs 94,281 (Benefit: Rs 8,509)

FZ-S Fi Hybrid:

Old Price Rs 1,45,190 vs New Price Rs 1,33,159 (Benefit: Rs 12,031)

FZ-X Hybrid:

Old Price Rs 1,49,990 vs New Price Rs 1,37,560 (Benefit: Rs 12,430)

Aerox 155 Version S:

Old Price Rs 1,53,890 vs New Price Rs 1,41,137 (Benefit: Rs 12,753)

MT15:

Old Price Rs 1,80,500 vs New Price Rs 1,65,536 (Benefit: Rs 14,964)

R15:

Old Price Rs 2,12,020 vs New Price Rs 1,94,439 (Benefit: Rs 17,581)

Speaking on the development, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said: “We would like to thank the Government of India for the timely reduction in GST on two-wheelers. This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season. By making two-wheelers more affordable, it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry. At Yamaha, we are pleased to pass on the full benefit of this reduction to our customers across India.”

Industry Insight

The timing of this move is crucial. Two-wheeler sales have seen uneven recovery post-COVID, with premium motorcycles and sporty scooters like the R15 and Aerox 155 witnessing stronger traction compared to mass commuter bikes. By lowering ownership costs, Yamaha aims to capture festive demand while strengthening its position in the premium commuter and scooter markets.

Dealers are also likely to benefit from increased footfall, as buyers who were postponing purchases in anticipation of GST cuts may now advance their buying decisions. Customers can approach authorized Yamaha dealerships for variant-specific price confirmations and ongoing festive offers.