Yamaha Price Hike Jan 2022 – R15 V4, Aerox, Fascino, FZX

Yamaha has also introduced an updated FZ range of bikes for 2022 which comes with new colour options and a new top-spec variant

With the onset of a new year, it is a usual practice that auto manufacturers hike prices of all or certain models sold under their roof. Yamaha is one of the first OEMs in the country to introduce a price hike on some of its models. The updated prices will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

Yamaha Price Hike Jan 2022

The primary reason for the latest revision in prices has been a steep rise in cost of raw materials and safety regulation of footrest. The fourth-gen R15 V5 has witnessed a price hike of Rs 2,000 across all variants. Hence, prices of the new R15 will now start at Rs 1,72,800 (ex-showroom). No prices have been increased on the third-gen R15S model.

The bikemaker has also increased prices of the FZ-X model in India by Rs 2,000 and will now be offered at a price of Rs 1,26,300 (ex-showroom). The recently updated Fascino has also witnessed a price hike of Rs 800 and will now be available at a revised starting price of Rs 73,000 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha has also increased prices of its flagship scooter Aerox 155 by Rs 2,000. Apart from the increase in prices, there are no other updates in terms of specs or features. Yamaha might also increase prices on rest of the models in its lineup in the near future. Below are the Jan 2022 prices of Yamaha Motorcycles (R15, MT15, FZ) and Yamaha Scooters (Fascino, RayZR, Aerox).

In addition, the company has also added transportation charges on selected regions across the country. States in the northern, central, eastern and north-eastern regions will have to shell out an additional Rs 2,200 as transportation charges.

New Chairman of Yamaha India

Among other major developments, Yamaha India appointed Eishin Chihana as the new chairman of the company. Chihana replaces Motofumi Shitara who held the position since 2018. Chihana has been associated with the Japanese bikemaker since 1991 and holds strong expertise across different verticals like sales, marketing and business management.

His major area of focus is motorcycle business operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets. He also has experience in managing a wide variety of product ranges in Yamaha’s lineup including not only motorcycles but also ATVs, marine engines, personal watercraft and generators.

Currently, Yamaha retails seven motorcycles in India including FZ Fi, FZ25, FZ-X, FZ25, MT-15, R15 V4 and R15S V3. Apart from these, the Japanese brand also offers three scooters in India including Fascino, RayZR and Aerox 155. There are no updates, as of now, if Yamaha is looking to launch a new product in the coming future.