Yamaha Price Hike May 2022 – R15, FZ, Aerox, Fascino, RayZR

This is the second time Yamaha has raised prices in this financial year; prices were hiked in April as well

Frequency of price hikes in the last two years has been unprecedented. While OEMs try to absorb much of the increase in input costs, some of it has to be passed to customers in order to sustain the business. After pandemic related supply chain disruptions and subsequent shortages, rising global inflation has emerged as another major challenge for OEMs.

Yamaha motorcycle prices May 2022

Price hike for R15 motorcycle variants is in the range of Rs 600 to Rs 800. Price of the most affordable Yamaha R15 V3 remains unchanged. It is available at a starting price of Rs 1,57,600 for Metallic Red/ Thunder Grey variants. Dark Knight colour variant costs Rs 1,59,700. Yamaha R15 S V3 variant gets costlier by Rs 800. New price is Rs 1,59,900.

Yamaha R15 M gets price hike of Rs 600. It is now available at Rs 1,86,900 (Metallic Grey). Yamaha R15 V4 variants have become costlier by Rs 600. New prices are Rs 1,76,900 (Metallic Red), Rs 1,77,900 (Dark Knight) and Rs 1,81,900 (Racing Blue). All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha FZ S prices have been increased by Rs 1,000. New price is Rs 1,19,400 for Matte Red and Dark Matte Blue variants. Yamaha FZ S Deluxe (Bluetooth) has also become costlier by Rs 1,000. New price is Rs 1,22,400 for Metallic Black, Metallic Grey and Majesty Red variants.

Yamaha FZ-X will now cost Rs 2,600 more. This is the highest price hike for the FZ range. New price is Rs 1,30,400 for Matte Copper, Matte Black and Metallic Blue variants. Yamaha FZ 25 and Yamaha FZ S 25 have received price hike of Rs 1,300. Yamaha FZ 25 Metallic Black and Racing Blue new price is Rs 1,44,600. Yamaha FZ S 25 Matte Copper and Matte Black new price is Rs 1,49,100.

Recent price hike for R15 and FZ range motorcycles does not result in any updates for these bikes. FZ range is currently Yamaha’s bestselling motorcycle brand, followed by R15 and MT15. FZ also leads in exports from India. Yamaha bikes are preferred for their sporty design, thrilling performance and value for money proposition. Even with multiple price hikes, Yamaha R15 and FZ motorcycles continue to be available at a competitive price point.

Yamaha scooter prices May 2022

Apart from increasing the price of their motorcycles, Yamaha has also increased prices of their scooter range. Highest price hike has been dished out to Aerox 155, which is now priced at Rs 1,36,800. Fascino prices increased by Rs 800 – Rs 1,000. RaZR prices are up in similar range for May 2022.

This is the fourth round of price hike announced by Yamaha in CY2022. In case of R15 and FZ motorcycles, prices were increased in January and April. In January, prices were increased by Rs 2k. In April, prices of FZ motorcycles were increased in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500. R15 prices were raised in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,500.

In the future, Yamaha will target the fast growing electric two-wheeler segment. The first Yamaha electric two-wheeler is expected to be launched in India in 2023. The company had recently showcased E01 And NEO’s electric scoters at an event organised for its dealers.