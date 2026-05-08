Yamaha Price Hike May 2026 Up To Rs 3800 – MT-15, FZ, XSR 155, Aerox

After launching the EC-06 in India, Yamaha Motor India just entered the electric scooter scene. Now, for the month of May 2026, the company has hiked the prices of its portfolio in India. Yamaha is attributing some of this price hike to rising input costs, logistic expenses and other attributes taking the Ex-sh prices of these 2W higher.

Yesterday, we covered the price hikes of its most popular offering, R15. It received a price hike of Rs 4,900, which is the highest among all Yamaha 2W sold in India. In this post, we will take a closer look at other Yamaha offerings which got a price hike for May 2026.

XSR 155 – Price Hike Up To Rs 1,000

Yamaha’s latest motorcycle for Indian market is XSR 155, which is a neo retro version of its popular 155cc platform. XSR 155 has received a price hike of Rs 1,000 on its Ex-sh prices. However, the most affordable Metallic Blue variant continues to cost Rs 1,49,990 (Ex-sh), keeping the headline launch price of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh) intact. Other colours get a Rs 1,000 hike.

Fascino 125 – Price Hike Up To Rs 1,000

The company recently updated the Fascino 125 scooter with a new rear design, featuring revised tail lights and new colourways. For May 2026, Yamaha Fascino gets a price hike of Rs 1,000 only for the higher-spec Disc Brake variant and TFT cluster variant.

RayZR 125 – Price Hike Up To Rs 2,200

The sporty RayZR 125 scooter from Yamaha, gets a price hike of Rs 2,200 for the month of May 2026. With RayZR 125, all four variants get the same Rs 2,200 price hike evenly. Prices post hike range between Rs 76,960 and Rs 89,760 (Ex-sh).

Aerox 155 – Price Hike Up To Rs 2,800

Now that we have covered the price hikes of Fascino and RayZR 125cc scooters, it is time to shift gaze towards Aerox 155, Yamaha’s flagship scooter for India. This sporty scooter gets a price hike of Rs 2,800 with both of its variants – Standard Aerox 155 and Aerox 155 Version S. The latter comes with added features and technology.

FZ-X – Price Hike Up To Rs 2,800

Just like the Aerox 155, Yamaha FZ-X also gets a price hike of Rs 2,800 for the month of May 2026. The standard FZ-X variant gets a price hike of Rs 2,500 and the higher-spec DLX variant gets a price hike of Rs 2,800.

MT-15 – Price Hike Up To Rs 3,800

The flagship 155cc street fighter offering from Yamaha, the MT-15, has seen the second-highest price hike within the company’s portfolio in May 2026. The highest price hike was with R15 at Rs 4,900, while price hike with MT-15 in May 2026 is Rs 3,800. All MT-15 variants get the same price hike.