Yamaha Fascino, RayZR, FZ, FZS Prices Hiked – Nov 2020 Price List

Yamaha India has been enjoying a steady growth in sales post the lock down and is poised for yet another strong result in November

Yamaha India has increased the prices of its automatic scooter range and its popular 150 cc FZ series. The price increases for are marginal but this is not the first time the Japanese two wheeler maker implemented a price hike. The latest round of price hike comes when the entire two wheeler industry is enjoying a significant improvement in demand during this festive season.

Yamaha India price hike

The Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are now dearer by INR 1,000. The base FZ-FI is now retailed at INR 1,02,700 lakh while the sportier FZS-FI is priced at INR 1,04,700. The FZS-FI Dark Knight edition carries an updated price tag of INR 1,07,700 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha’s BS6 family of automatic scooters which received a brand new 125 cc fuel-injected engine has been doing pretty well in the post-lockdown rush. The Fascino 125 FI and RayZR 125 FI witnessed a price hike of INR 800. Depending on the variant, the Fascino is priced between INR 69,530 and INR 73,060. The sporty RayZR ranges from INR 70,330 to INR 74,330 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Specifications at a glance

The Yamaha motorcycles and scooters which received significant updates earlier this year continue without any recent changes or additions for the festive season. The FZ-FI and FZS-FI twins are powered by a 149 cc air-cooled engine which puts out 12.4 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed unit.

The duo is equipped with telescopic front fork, rear monoshock, alloy wheels with 100/80-17 front and 140/60-R17 rear tubeless tyres, 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear unit. Feature highlights include a negative LED instrument console, single-channel ABS and LED headlight.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI and RayZR 125 FI are propelled by a fuel-injected 125 cc air-cooled motor which is good for 8.2 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The scooters employ a V-belt CVT. They are also equipped with Start Stop Sytem (SSS) and a Smart Motor Generator.

Yamaha India sales

Yamaha India witnesses an impressive YoY sales growth of over 30% in October 2020. The company has been posting increased sales for four consecutive months and is poised for yet another strong result in November and December, thanks to Diwali and Christmas.

Yamaha’s track record in highly competitive 100-125 cc commuter motorcycle segment has been forgettable to say the least. The company’s strategic shift in focus from commuter motorcycles to premium motorcycles and scooters seems to have worked well in its favor.