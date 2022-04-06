Yamaha Prices April 2022 Increased – R15, FZS, Aerox, Fascino, RayZR

It’s the third time in 2022 that Yamaha has raised prices of its two-wheelers; earlier prices were revised in January and February

Latest round of price hike for Yamaha scooters and motorcycles is likely due to rising input costs. Yamaha scooter prices have been increased in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 3,000. Yamaha motorcycles have become costlier by up to Rs 4,500.

Yamaha Motorcycle Prices April 2022

Yamaha motorcycles have become dearer by Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,500. In percentage terms, the price hike is in the range of 0.95% to 3.24%. Least price hike of Rs 1,500 is applicable on R15S, which now retails at Rs 1,59,100. Bikes like FZS-FI, FZS-FI Deluxe, and FZ-X have become costlier by Rs 2,500. New prices are Rs 1,18,400, Rs 1,21,400 and Rs 1,28,800, respectively.

Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle prices have been increased by Rs 3,500. New prices are R15 V4 Metallic Red (Rs 1,76,300), R15 V4 Dark Knight (Rs 1,77,300), R15 V4 Racing Blue (Rs 1,81,300) and R15M V4 Metallic Grey (Rs 1,86,300).

Max price hike of Rs 4,500 applies for FZ 25 and FZS 25. These are now priced at Rs 1,43,300 and Rs 1,47,800, respectively. Yamaha motorcycles that have not witnessed a price hike in April 2022 include FZ-FI, FZ 25 Monster, R15 V3 Grey / Red, R15 V3 Blue, R15 V3 Dark Knight and R15M V4 Monster.

Yamaha Scooter Prices April 2022

In percentage terms, Yamaha scooters have become costlier in the range of 1.89% to 2.27%. Scooters like Fascino and RayZR have witnessed price hike of Rs 1,600. It is applicable to most variants, barring a few exceptions. For example, price of RayZR Hybrid Disc – Monster is the same as earlier.

Max price hike for Yamaha scooters is for Aerox 155, which has become costlier by Rs 3k. New price of Yamaha Aerox 155 is Rs 1,35,000. The maxi scooter was launched in India last year in September at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh. It is powered by the same 155cc engine used with MT-15 and R15 V4.

Earlier this year in January, Yamaha had increased prices of Fascino 125cc, RayZR 125cc, R15 V4, FZ X and Aerox. Prices were increased in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 2,000. The company had issued a statement saying that price hike was due to steep rise in raw material cost and safety regulation of footrest.

In February 2022, Yamaha had increased prices of Fascino, RayZR, Aerox and R15 V3 Blue variant. Prices were increased in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Even with multiple price hikes this year and in 2021, Yamaha scooters and motorcycles continue to be competitively priced. Most other two-wheeler manufacturers have also increased prices multiple times in the last 12 months.

There could be more price hikes later this year, as the supply situation continues to be adversely impacted. Input costs have been rising continuously, forcing auto companies to pass some of the burden to customers.