Yamaha R15 and R3 70th Anniversary Editions Debuts – Revisits 60s-70s

70th Anniversary Editions are available in limited quantities, 1,200 units of R15 and 600 units of R3

As part of its 70th Anniversary celebrations, Yamaha has launched special editions of its popular R15 and R3 supersport bikes in Brazil. The 70th Anniversary editions of Yamaha R15 ABS and R3 ABS focus primarily on cosmetic touch-ups. These are priced at BRL 24,090 (Rs 4.69 lakh) and BRL 37,790 (Rs 7.36 lakh), respectively. Let’s check out the details.

Yamaha R15, R3 70th Anniversary Edition – Key features

A new white and red colour scheme is the primary highlight of Yamaha R15 and R3 70th Anniversary editions. While Yamaha transitioned to the blue theme in late 1990s, the brand’s earlier official factory racing colours were white with red accents. This colour scheme was used with Yamaha’s early Grand Prix bikes, which recorded several wins including Yamaha’s first world championships in the 1960s.

This white and red colourway essentially represents Yamaha’s original racing DNA. Another key highlight of Yamaha R15 and R3 70th Anniversary editions is the use of Speed Block graphics. These can be seen in the red shade and they create an exciting contrast against the white background. The Speed Block graphics also have historical relevance, as they appeared around the 1970s.

They were designed in a way to convey a sense of speed and motion, even when the bike is standing still. Apart from the Speed Block graphics, the red shade can also be seen on the windscreen and fuel tank. The R3 70th Anniversary edition gets the red shade on the front fender as well. Both bikes get a commemorative 70th-anniversary logo on the fuel tank.

Yamaha’s tuning fork logo in golden finish has also been used. While the R15 has the front suspension in a blacked-out finish, the R3 uses golden USD forks. Most other features of R15 and R3 70th Anniversary editions are largely the same as the standard versions. Common features include a large windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, low-set handlebar, split seats and upswept exhaust.

No performance boost

70th Anniversary editions of Yamaha R15 and R3 in Brazil continue with the existing engines. Yamaha R15 is equipped with a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine. It generates 18.8 hp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has features such as VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) and assist and slipper clutch. The bike utilizes a Deltabox frame, monoshock rear suspension and dual-channel ABS.

Yamaha R3 utilizes a 321cc twin-cylinder engine with DiASil technology. It generates 41.3 hp and 29.42 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. An assist and slipper clutch is provided as standard. The bike has a digital instrument display, allowing users to access a range of connectivity features via the ‘Yamaha Motor On’ app. Users can access bike performance and usage data, compare riding modes and schedule maintenance. A USB Type-A port has also been provided for charging phones on the go.











