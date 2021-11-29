Yamaha R15 Based Adventure 155cc Motorcycle Gets Monster Energy Edition

Yamaha WR155R gets the same 155cc engine as R15 and MT-15 albeit in a slightly detuned version

The 155cc platform from Yamaha is one heck of a versatile architecture that has found its way to numerous models across the Japanese bikemaker’s international lineup. Initially debuting with R15, the platform has gone through several updates over a period of time and made its presence in models such as MT-15, XSR 155, Aerox 155 and many more.

To the uninitiated, this platform has even found its place in an adventure bike called WR155R retailed in Indonesia. This ADV is a proper dirt bike rivalling the ones from Kawasaki’s KX series. It has now received a top of the line Monster Energy Edition like other premium offerings from Yamaha.

WR155R Monster Energy Edition- Updated Cosmetics

In line with other models, the Monster Energy Edition of WR155R flaunts a signature black and blue colour combination with Monster Energy graphics on the fuel tank. Apart from the cosmetic updates, this variant does not receive any changes with respect to the standard model either in terms of specs or features.

Elaborating on its design, WR155R gets a triangular headlight with a typical beak-like fender upfront. The single-piece saddle is coloured blue and gets a unique boomerang shape with a strap. Other prominent highlights include a lengthy handlebar, a sloping 8.1-litre fuel tank, arrowhead-shaped rearview mirrors and wire-spoked wheels.

Speaking of features, WR155R gets a fully digital LCD instrument console that provides information such as average fuel consumption, trip data, odometer reading, a gear indicator, as well as a clock. It also features hazard lights.

Yamaha R15 Based Adventure WR155R – Mechanical Specs

Powering the ADV bike is a familiar 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, VVA engine that powers R15. However, unlike the entry-level sports bike, WR155R gets a slightly detuned version of the motor which produces 16.7bhp and 14.3 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

The frame of the bike sits on 41mm telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, however, they aren’t aided by an ABS in order to provide better handling while off-roading. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels which are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

In Indonesia, the Monster Energy of WR155R is available at a price of IDR 38,325,000 (around INR 2 lakh). WR155R is unlikely to go on sale in India anytime soon since there aren’t many buyers for such motorcycles which are strictly meant for off-road purposes.