Yamaha R15 Metallic Red Colour Option Launch Price Rs 1.52 L

The YZF-R15 V3.0 also available in three colours of Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight

Yamaha Motor India has introduced a new colour option for the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 called Metallic Red. This is a part of the brand direction, ‘The Call of the Blue’. It will be available on sale from 1st April 2021 onwards and is priced at Rs.1,52,100, ex-sh.

Apart from this new colour scheme, the YZF-R15 is also presented in colour options of Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight, priced at Rs. 1,51,700, Rs. 1,50,600 and Rs. 1,52,700 respectively. The Metallic Red colour scheme can be seen across the fairing, fuel tank and rear panel while the headlamp cowl is on a contrasting black finish.

The YZF-R15 Metallic Red sees no other changes and the fully faired bike continues to sport the same features and specifications as seen on its other coloured counterparts. One of the sportiest bikes in its segment, the YZF-R15 is currently in its third generation.

It is regaled for its performance, features and sporty styling and rivals bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF and other fully-faired offerings in its segment. It is seen with a full LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster and in-built Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch feature as is seen on all the models in Yamaha Line-up.

YZF-R15 Engine Specs

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets its power via a BS6 compliant 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC, 4 valve, fuel injected engine that offers 18.37 hp power and 14.1 Nm torque. That is a drop of 0.7 hp and 0.6 Nm over the BS4 variant of the R15 V3. It gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox. It features both Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and Assist and Slipper Clutch.

Braking is via 282mm disc with twin piston calipers in the front and single piston caliper with 220mm disc at the rear. The bike also gets a 41mm conventional telescopic fork and aluminum swingarm monoshock unit. Dual channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) is a standard feature.

YZF-R15 Rivals – Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 competes with the KTM RC 125, Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in its segment. Sales of the R15 have been really impressive. In Feb 2021, sales of R15 were about 7,000 units.