Yamaha R15 Modified Into An Adventure Motorcycle – Render

If an adventure tourer based on Yamaha R15 ever makes it to production, it will go up against Honda CB200X in the Indian market

When it comes to entry-level sports bikes, Yamaha R15 invariably pops up in the mind of an enthusiast at first. Currently, in its fourth generation, this motorcycle is the perfect entry point for riders looking to perfect their track riding skills. The baby superbike received a generation upgrade six months ago and continues to generate decent monthly volume.

What’s more fascinating is its underpinnings and powertrain that spawn across multiple models in Yamaha’s global lineup. It is available in a fully-faired sports bike form, a naked streetfighter form and a naked neo-retro roadster form along with a wide range of scooters.

This makes us wonder if this platform and engine can be utilised for an entry-level adventure bike in future? At least Abin Design thinks so, who has created a digital rendering of an adventure sports bike based on R15. Images of this illustration are courtesy of the designer’s social media handles. It is clearly visible that this rendered design takes inspiration from R15.

Yamaha R15 Adventure Motorcycle

The designer has given a lot of attention to small details. For starters, front end of this rendition is reminiscent of Honda CB200X with its aggressive front fascia featuring a sporty front cowl and compact wind protector. However, the single-pod LED headlamp flanked by sleek LED DRLs has been borrowed from the new-gen R15 V4. Creases and air vents on side fairing have also been inspired by the latest iteration of the sports bike.

It gets typical ADV highlights like a tall and wide handlebar, a sculpted fuel tank, a sleek rear cowl, a split-seat setup, semi-fairing on the sides and a raised tail section. The blacked-out elements including alloy wheels, underbelly protection, side panels and other internals provide a sporty appeal to the overall design. Semi-fairing comes with some sleek body graphics with R15 inscribed on it.

This rendition of Yamaha R15 ADV has been rendered in two colour options- Red and Blue. Evidently, the designer has utilised an underbelly exhaust instead of side-on upswept exhaust canisters usually seen on contemporary ADVs. However, this iteration of Yamaha R15 has been termed as an adventure sports bike which means it is a sports tourer meant for munching long miles on tarmac instead of trail bashing on off-road conditions.

Hardware & Powertrain Specs

In this regard, R15 Adventure Sports has been equipped with road-biased slick tyres at both ends. Suspension duties are carried out by golden-coloured upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powering the Adventure Sports Tourer will be a familiar 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor with VVA technology. This engine pumps out 18.1 bhp and a peak torque of 14.2 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox that benefits from a slip and assist clutch.

