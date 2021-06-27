Yamaha R15, MT15 Bluetooth Update Launch Soon – Might Get Price Hike

Yamaha offers Bluetooth Connectivity in two iterations of Yamaha Connect app- Connect X and Y-Connect

During the recent launch of the new FZ-X, Yamaha made its intentions clear that they will be offering Bluetooth connectivity as an option across its entire India lineup. In this regard, the company updated its scooter lineup including Fascino Fi 125 and RayZR with Bluetooth functionality.

The updated scooters are expected to go on sale in a few days. Currently, Yamaha offers this feature in its entire FZ range including FZ Fi, FZ-X and FZ25. After the bikemaker launches the updated scooters, it will extend these novel features to its flagship models- R15 and MT15. The launch timeline for these models to receive this feature is yet to be revealed.

Yamaha Connect App

The Bluetooth connectivity can be used to pair the rider’s smartphone and bike’s instrument console via Yamaha Motorcycle App. There are two iterations of this app available in India- Connect X and Y-Connect. The former offers features such as riding history, answer back, battery voltage, parking record, incoming calls, SMS and email alerts.

The Y Connect version is a more premium alternative to the former which offers all the standard tech offered in Connect X in addition to maintenance recommendation, fuel consumption, malfunction notification, rev dashboard, phone battery level indicator and more.

The flagship motorcycles- MT15 and R15 are expected to be offered with this version of Yamaha Connect. This will make the bikes more lucrative and modern packages although, with these updates, prices of these models are also expected to be increased.

FZ-X Accessories

Apart from the launch, Yamaha has also revealed a number of official accessories for the new FZ-X motorcycle. These include seat cover, fuel tank pad, bike cover, chrome embellished rearview mirrors, LED turn indicators, rear footrest and engine guard with prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 1,490. FZ-X has a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh which is nearly Rs 12,000 more than the standard 150cc FZ model.

Yamaha currently has only seven models in its India lineup. It is one of the few mass manufacturers in India which exports more models than it sells in the domestic market. This is because it has a wide portfolio of models for its export lineup.

The company sold 11,613 units in the domestic market while exported 17,512 models to overseas markets in the month of May 2021. Yamaha has plans to expand its India lineup in future but nothing has been confirmed by the Japanese brand as of now.