Yamaha R15, MT15 Price Hike July 2021 – To Get Bluetooth Update Soon

Yamaha R15 V3 is now costlier by 2.5k, and MT15 by upto 5k depending on variant

With the start of Q2 FY22, a range of auto manufacturers have revised the price list of products. While the quantum of price revision varies depending on product, this isn’t the first price hike this fiscal. Most manufacturers carried out a similar exercise at the start of April 2021. By and large, price hikes are attributed to increase in input costs.

While Yamaha MT15 price hike three months earlier hovered at around a grand across variants, the price hike now is visibly higher. A listed price of Rs 1,45,900 means variants are now costlier by about Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,000. Prices three months earlier were listed between Rs 1,40,900 – Rs 1,41,900. Once Yamaha India launches MT15 with dual channel ABS, expect that variant to command a pricier tag.

Yamaha is also getting ready to launch bluetooth equipped variants of R15 and MT15. The same feature has already been launched in the FZ range, called Yamaha Connect X. It will allow riders to answer back calls, riding history, parking record, locate my bike, hazard as well as allow e-lock – all via smartphone app.

Price hike in Q2 FY22

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 variants are now costlier by 2.5k. In the previous quarter, R15 variants were made costlier by 1.5k. Thunder Grey and metallic variants now cost Rs 1,54,600, Racing Blue costs Rs 1,55,700, and Dark Knight is available at a price of Rs 1,56,700. Both, R15 and MT15 are also expected to feature bluetooth connectivity soon.

Yamaha India has not yet released June 2021 sales. However, the quarter ended June has been a trying period for manufacturers. Given the grip the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, and resulting business limitations, Yamaha India cumulative domestic wholesales For April and May 2021 was just shy of 46k units. Given that India was under complete lockdown for much of the comparable quarter in 2021, no meaningful YoY comparison can be made.

Yamaha FZ range

Based on current medical advisories that are closely dependent on recovery rate, states are individually drafting partial lockdowns. Given necessary preparations being made for a consequent Covid-19 wave, businesses can only hope to inch towards full functionality under much caution.

A fortnight earlier, the manufacturer launched FZ-X, an entry level retro bike in the 150cc segment. Yamaha already has a winner in its FZ range, an important volume product in the domestic, and export markets. Given that India offers great opportunities in the small cc mass market, strengthening its current lineup is an expected move.

Furthermore, since volumes have contracted across the market, it’s necessary for manufacturers to build on market share. Following market contraction in the last fiscal, Q1 performance hasn’t been uplifting for the Indian auto industry.