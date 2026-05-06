Yamaha R15 Price Hike May 2026 Rs 4,900 – All Variants Affected

Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd has the country’s most popular and aspirational small displacement supersport motorcycle on sale. We’re talking about the Yamaha YZF-R15, commonly called R15. It continues to enjoy a massive fan following and robust sales proposition, despite the premium pricing strategy.

For the month of May 2026, Yamaha R15 has hiked the prices of R15, making it dearer for the buyers. This price hike is effective immediately and will be transferred over to the buyers. Let’s take a closer look at the particulars.

Yamaha R15 Price Hike May 2026

The 155cc portfolio by Yamaha Motor India has been a prominent one, offering attributes customers have been asking for. The lineup includes XSR 155 at the bottom, starting from Rs 1.5 lakh, MT-15 in the middle starting from Rs 1.63 lakh and R15 at the top, now starting from Rs 1.71 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

From May 2026, new prices came into effect for Yamaha R15, which brings a price hike of Rs 4,900. This price hike can be due to rising input costs for the company, which seems to have been passed on to the customers. With this price hike, Yamaha R15 now costs between Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh).

The higher-spec R15 M has witnessed a similar price hike and now costs between Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.96 lakh (Ex-sh). Many motorcycle enthusiasts consider Yamaha R15 to be priced at a premium and revised prices for May 2026 could appear stretched further for this demographic as it nears the Rs 2 lakh mark.

Where equipment is concerned, R15 M brings more to the table as it comes with a sought-after TFT instrument cluster with more modern features like Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and more. Other notable elements include a quick-shifter (uni-directional, for up-shifting), LED turn indicators and R1-inspired paint schemes.

Competition Check

Where competition is concerned, Yamaha R15’s immediate rival is the new KTM RC 160, which continues to be priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, offered in three colours and one single trim with all features and equipment. Yamaha R15 also coincides with Hero Karizma XMR 210 in terms of pricing (Rs 1.84 lakh), despite it having a larger engine and much higher performance.

Despite the premium pricing and the smaller engine and lesser performance, Yamaha R15 is a sales phenomenon and buyers continue to line up to own one. R1-inspired design and aesthetics along with the popular 155cc liquid-cooled engine with VVA tech are two of the biggest strengths with this motorcycle.