Yamaha R15 V3 Aftermarket Modification Aero Kit Launched By Autologue Design

Autologue Design is offering a new Aerodynamic kit specifically made for Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0

Aftermarket fitments are usually added to spruce up the look of a vehicle. However, in some cases, they also add to the vehicle’s functionality and maybe even performance. A case in point is a new bunch of accessories offered in an aero kit by Pune-based aftermarket workshop Autologue Design.

Contents of Aero Kit

As suggested by the name, the aero kit offers aftermarket fitments to enhance the aerodynamic feel of the entry-level superbike. The kit is claimed to accentuate the motorcycle’s performance on the track. Interested buyers can contact the workshop and book the aero kit at a token amount of Rs 2,000.

Deliveries of the kits are expected to commence in three-four weeks. The kit comprises a bolt-on tank cover along with GP-styled winglets. Other attachments include an aerodynamic fuel tank worth Rs 4,500 and aero winglets worth Rs 2,250. However, on pre-ordering one can avail both these accessories at Rs. 3,600 and Rs. 1,800 respectively. The accessories also spruce up the bike’s look considerably by adding on to the dark theme.

Yamaha R15 specs, features & prices

YZF R15 is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injector motor that returns a class-leading output of 18.37 bhp and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm. This unit is linked with a 6-speed gearbox and returns a claimed fuel economy of 43 kmpl.

Coming to its hardware, YZF R15 gets upside-down front forks in international markets. However, the India-spec model gets conventional telescopic forks at front in order to keep the costs in check.

Anchorage is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends and is now equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard equipment. In terms of features, all-LED lamps and a fully digital instrument cluster that display a host of drive-related information. Other features include a side-stand engine cut-off switch, dual-tone horns and a radial tyre at rear as standard fitments. It gets an 11-liter fuel tank and tips weighing scales at 142kg.

The fully-faired sports bike can be availed in four paint schemes including Racing Blue, Thunder Grey, Darknight, and Metallic Red. Prices start at Rs 1,50,600 and go up to Rs 1,52,700 (both prices ex-showroom) depending on the colour scheme one chooses.

Yamaha 155cc Lineup

Yamaha has expanded the 155cc VVA motor lineup internationally with the naked sibling of R15 named MT-15 and a host of scooter offerings which include NMax, Aerox and Sniper. The Japanese bikemaker is soon going to launch a new retro-style motorcycle based on the FZ Fi named FZ-X in India.