Yamaha R15 V3, FZS FI Prices Increased – April 2021 Price List

Yamaha is also likely to increase prices of its other offerings at a later stage

Yamaha is the latest to join the bandwagon of auto manufacturers increasing the prices of their products at the start of a new financial year. The Japanese bikemaker has hiked prices of its two popular motorcycles in India- the naked commuter FZS and the faired sports bike YZF R15 V3, by up to Rs 1,500.

Prices of these two bikes depend on the colour variant a buyer opts for while purchasing. The prices of the faired sports bike start at Rs 1.52 lakh whereas the Bluetooth-enabled FZS series is pegged at a starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh going up to Rs. 1,11,700 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Revised Prices

This is the 2nd time since Dec 2020 that Yamaha has increased prices of R15 and FZS. The price hike when compared to that in March 2021, is up to 1,500 or 1%. When compared to prices in Dec 2020, the hike in April 2021 is increased by up to Rs 4,200 or 3.34%.

Apart from the revision in prices, there have been no changes in features or specifications in either of the motorcycles. Yamaha recently introduced a new Metallic Red paint scheme on YZF R15 which is available at the base price of Rs 1.52 (ex-showroom). With this addition, the entry-level sports bike is now available with four colour options, the other three being- Thunder Gray, Racing Blue and Dark Knight.

YZF R15 Specs

Coming to its specifications, R15 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke which is equipped with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, in other words, variable valve timing. In its BS6 avatar, this motor returns an output of 18.37 bhp and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Speaking of its dynamics, the India-spec YZF R15 features conventional telescopic forks at front, unlike the international model that gets upside-down forks. Other features key and features available are a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch and a slipper and assist clutch. R15 competes against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF, KTM RC 200 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

FZS FI Specs

Moving to FSZ, it is available in four colour options namely Matte Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue and Dark Knight. It is also available with a special edition model called Vintage Green Edition.

The naked streetfighter draws its energy from a 149cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear.