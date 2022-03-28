2022 Yamaha R15 V3 Red And Black – New Colour Launch Soon

With new colour schemes on offer, Yamaha R15S V3 will become a more tempting buy for customers not willing to spend more on the new V4 model

Six months ago, Yamaha launched a new generation model of R15 in India named YZF R15 V4. The entry-level sportbike received a fair bit of upgrades and a substantial price hike to go with. To offer a more affordable version of R15, Yamaha launched R15S V3 in the market which is based on the previous third-gen model of the baby superbike.

This came at a slightly smaller price tag and a few misses as compared to the current fourth-gen model. When launched a few months back, Yamaha had offered only a single variant with a single Racing Blue colour option for R15S V3. The Japanese bikemaker has decided to add two more shades to the palette of this mini superbike.

Yamaha R15S V3 – New Colour Schemes

The fully-faired motorcycle will be made available in two new paint schemes including Dark Knight Black and Red. These new colour options are expected to go on sale April 11 onwards and could be priced at a slight premium over the Racing Blue colour scheme which is tagged at Rs Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from new paint schemes, no other updates are expected to be made in R15S. Addition of new colour options should aid the motorcycle in attracting more customers in the country. While the old- and new-gen models of R15 get similar underpinnings and powertrain, they receive a very different styling in order to distinguish themselves apart.

R15S V3- Styling Highlights

For starters, a notable variation is the revised styling of R15 V3 as opposed to R15 V4. The former gets a familiar twin-beam LED headlamp at front as opposed to a single beam headlamp housed inside the front apron of V4. Additionally, R15S V3 gets a unibody single-piece saddle as opposed to a split-style seating setup in R15 V4.

Other visual highlights of R15S include a raised windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust canister, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat and arrowhead-shaped rearview mirrors. It rolls on black alloy wheels, a fuel tank with a capacity of 11 litres and a kerb weight of 142 kgs.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, R15S V3 is packed with features like full LED lighting, a digital multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator and a side stand with an engine cut-off switch. Hardware configurations include a familiar delta box frame that sits on 41mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-cross unit mounted on an aluminium swingarm.

Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS. Powering R15S V3 is a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that is equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology. This motor pumps out 18.34 bhp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 8,500rpm while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Source