Yamaha R15 V4, Aerox 155 MotoGP Editions Discontinued – Sold Out

MotoGP Edition featured a similar outfit as found on Yamaha’s MotoGP racing bike with Monster Energy and Eneos branding

Yamaha had launched the MotoGP Editions for five of its two wheelers last year – R15, Aerox, MT15, FZ25 and RayZR. These were cosmetic enhancements done for a limited run. Most popular among them was the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh and YZF R15M MotoGP Edition priced at Rs 1.79 lakh. These were the prices at the time of launch last year, ex-sh.

Yamaha had priced the MotoGP Editions at an attractive price of Rs 2,000 over standard variants. For that price, MotoGP Edition Aerox 155 and YZF R15M got a black and blue dual-tone paint scheme similar to Yamaha’s MotoGP racing bike. It also received sharp and edgy graphics and detailing. Finishing off the looks of MotoGP Edition, are Monster Energy and Eneos brandings boldly tossed on the black background.

Yamaha MotoGP Editions Discontinued – Sold Out

Both Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition and YZF R15M MotoGP Edition were just cosmetic enhancements. Mechanically, they remained identical to the rest of the variants on offer. Both these bikes are powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology. The Aerox 155 made 14.79 bhp and 13.9 Nm while the YZF R15M made 18.4 bhp and 14.2 Nm.

MotoGP Editions of RayZR, MT15, FZ25 and Aerox 155 were sold out in February of 2022, while YZF R15M MotoGP Edition was sold out a few days ago. Yamaha has unlisted all 5 MotoGP editions from its website as the stocks available for sale have run out. Since they were limited production, it is very likely that they’re not making it back to sale. The rest of colour schemes continue to be on sale.

Aerox 155 is powered by the same engine as YZF R15M, with a detuned engine map. It rides on 14” wheels which give it incredible stance, handling and ride quality. It is offered in three different shades, Metallic Black, Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. The only logical competitor for Aerox 155 in terms of engine capacity and body style, is Aprilia SR 160. The Italian sporty scooter comes in three variants, Standard is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh, Carbon priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh and Race priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh.

Yamaha YZF R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition

Yamaha has launched another limited special edition version of YZF R15 named World GP 60th Anniversary Edition. This edition gets a beautiful and iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme with gold-coloured alloy wheels and front forks. It also gets a special badge on the fuel tank and black levers. The World GP 60th Anniversary Edition which is priced at Rs. 1.88 lakh, commands a premium of Rs. 1,000 over the standard model.

Yamaha’s YZF R15 is one of the crown jewels for the company in India. It has retained its original ethos of providing a super-sport motorcycle feel to mainstream enthusiasts even after 4 iterations. For what it is, the price of motorcycles is hitting new heights time and time again.

Yamaha Aerox 155 is offered in a single variant and is now priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). YZF R15 on the other hand, comes in 3 different guises. First, standard YZF R15 V4 is priced at Rs. 1.76 lakh for Metallic Red, Rs. 1.77 lakh for Dark Knight and Rs. 1.81 lakh for the Racing Blue colour options. Second, YZF R15M is priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh. Lastly, YZF R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is priced at 1.88 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.