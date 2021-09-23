Yamaha R15 V4, R15M First Batch Delivery Starts – Walkaround, Exhaust Sound

New Yamaha R15 V4 will continue to rival the likes of KTM RC 125, Pulsar RS200 and TVS Apache RTR200 4V

One of the popular entry-level sports bikes in the country, Yamaha R15 has been launched in its new avatar. Yamaha has also launched R15M along with the regular R15 V4. Both bikes get a range of enhancements including visual as well as functional updates.

New Yamaha R15 V4 Walkaround

New-gen Yamaha R15 V4 packs in several cosmetic enhancements. Overall styling has been inspired by new YZR-R7 that was unveiled earlier this year in May. R15 V4 has an updated front fascia with LED projector set-up. This replaces the twin-eye LED headlights in use with existing R15 V3. The headlamp is flanked by sharp LED DRLs, which ensure a dominating street presence for the bike.

Price of the new Yamaha R15 V4 starts from Rs 1.68 lakh for the Metallic Red colour and Rs 1.69 lakh for the Dark Knight. Racing Blue R15 V4 is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh while R15M in Silver costs Rs 1.78 lakh. There is also the R15M Monster Edition, priced at Rs 1.8 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

In other updates, R15 V4 gets redesigned visor, sculpted fuel tank, and new fairing. Exhaust has also been updated with a stubbier unit that wears a metallic finish. At the rear, the bike gets sportier tail lamp. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video and exhaust note of new Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M in the video below by MRD Vlogs.

With new R15 V4, Yamaha has also fulfilled the long-pending demand of USD forks. As international-spec R15 V3 is equipped with USD forks, it was a bit of disappointment that the Indian version came with conventional telescopic forks.

Users can now expect improved ride dynamics and handling, especially at high speeds, when braking or negotiating uneven surfaces. Wrapped in golden shade, the USD forks also work to enhance the bike’s sporty profile.

Delivery of the new Yamaha R15 V4 as well as that of the R15M has started across India. One of the first owner, of the new R15 in India, is Farhan Ahmed, who also owns previous gen R15. Considering that India is the first country where the R15 V4 has been launched first, Farhan is likely the first owner of new R15 V4 in the world.

New Yamaha R15 V4 engine and specs

Powering new Yamaha R15 V4 is the same 155 cc, liquid cooled, SOHC motor as the current model. It is capable of generating 18.6 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

R15 V4 will continue using performance boosting tech such as variable valve actuation (VVA) and assist and slipper clutch. VVA comprises two intake valve cams that are used independently. One is for low to mid-range rpm whereas the other is for high rpm. These switch at 7,400 rpm mark, which ensures optimal torque availability across the rev range including at low rpm.

Assist and slipper clutch works to ensure smooth gearshifts during rapid deceleration. Another benefit is lighter clutch pull, which reduces rider fatigue. R15 V4 utilizes a deltabox frame with monocross suspension at rear. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. It also gets traction control as well as quickshifter.