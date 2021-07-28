Yamaha R15 V4 Spy Shots Reported Earlier Are Likely Of New R3

While ambiguity remains on the exact model on test, a new YZF R3 makes more sense for an India launch by Yamaha

Recently, a spy video of what was supposed to be the next generation model of YZF R15 surfaced on the internet. The video uploaded by automotive vlogger Abhinav Bhatt on YouTube generated quite a buzz on social media since R15 enjoys a wide fan base in India.

However, we are now made to believe that the test mule spotted earlier might be a totally different mode. New spy shots suggest that the prototype wrapped under camouflage and spotted testing recently might actually be R15’s elder sibling R3.

Design

While overall design resembles an R15 V3, the test mule appears to be bigger than the current R15. Hence, this report might be contrary to the previous update. Apart from the size of the test mule, there are other attributes that back this claim.

For instance, the fuel tank on the prototype is more muscular than R15 V3 while the bike’s front end, including its side panels, appears to be inspired by another flagship YZF-R7. It gets a stubbier tail section which is more pronounced than R15. Riding ergonomics in this iteration of the sports bike are far more relaxed.

Speaking of its styling, as mentioned in our previous report, it gets a heavily revised front fascia which seems to draw inspiration from its elder sibling R7 Unlike the dual-LED headlamp setup of the current R15, the upcoming new-gen R15 will feature a single-pod LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs.

Ergonomics & Mechanicals

The bike gets a wider clip-on handlebar and a taller mounting position lending it a more upright position which leads to a less aggressive rider triangle. Taller riders may find it easier in this case as the footpegs are set very high, providing some room to stretch their legs. Overall, it results in a more comfortable riding posture.

There are noteworthy highlights on its mechanicals as well. It gets a premium USD fork upfront with an axially mounted caliper which is identical to the setup found on the international-spec R3. That said, the international-spec R15 also features a pair of upside-down forks, unlike the India-spec model. There are no more details on its specs as of now but more details are expected in coming months.

Engine Specs

As far as specifications are concerned, it is powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. In its BS4 form, this motor pushed out 41 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed gearbox. If and when launched in India, the new YZF R3 will lock its horns against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR310 and the upcoming new-gen KTM RC 390.