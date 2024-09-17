Yamaha R15M And MT-15 Get New Monster Energy MotoGP Editions

Yamaha MotoGP Edition of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 boast of distinct MotoGP livery and includes Bluetooth connectivity

Yamaha Motor India heralds the festive season in India with two exclusive models – MotoGP editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0. These limited editions are a part of the company’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign. Both these models are on offer via all Blue Square Showrooms across the country.

2024 R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,98,800. MT-15 V2 MotoGP Edition is available at Rs. 1,73,400 (both ex-showroom), Rs 700 more than before. Capturing the essence of Yamaha’s racing heritage, these MotoGP-inspired models show off special livery even as they see no change mechanically.

Yamaha R15M And MT-15 – New MotoGP Editions

The recently introduced Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 show off MotoGP-inspired livery. They get special racing accents on tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels. Apart from these updates, the two bikes are similar in all other respects to their standing models, currently on sale.

The feature list includes Bluetooth connectivity, a coloured TFT instrument cluster, upside-down forks, an assistive slipper clutch, traction control, variable valve actuation and upside-down forks. R15M receives a quick shifter, turn-by-turn navigation, music and volume control, upgraded switchgear and LED license plate light.

MotoGP MT15 Version 2.0, being a more street focused bike, misses out on track-specific features such as Quick Shifter. R15M on the other hand is designed for track use. It hence gets a few track-specific features among which are Linked Type Monocross Suspension.

Engine Specs

Engine specs remain unchanged on the Yamaha MotoGP Edition of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0. They draw their power via 155cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engines offering 18.1 hp power and 14.2 Nm torque. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Earlier this month, Yamaha also introduced the 2024 Yamaha R15M Carbon Fiber Pattern Graphic. It is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-sh) and comes with several feature updates. These include carbon fibre pattern graphics, turn-by-turn navigation, music and volume control and an LED license plate. These features are offered both on the new Carbon Fibre Pattern variant and the Metallic Grey model.

With the launch of the Carbon Fibre Pattern R15M along with the new MotoGP Edition of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0, the company wishes to cash in on the festive season. These special edition models are designed to capture the attention of a younger and more adventurous set of buyers in the country. Improved sales will further enhance the company’s standing in its segment.