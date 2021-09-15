Yamaha R15M Launch Date Is 21st Sep – Gets New Features

Although focused on visual enhancements, Yamaha R15M also packs in functional updates like USD forks

Ahead of its launch, Yamaha R15M variant has started arriving at dealerships. The bike has been spotted in two colour options, Yamaha Blue and Silver. Yamaha R15M launch date is set for 21st Sep 2021.

Earlier, R15M was also spotted in MotoGP livery with Monster Energy branding at front and side panels. In comparison, standard R15 is offered in colour options of Thunder Grey, Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue.

Yamaha R15M style updates

It is apparent that R15M borrows its styling bits from Yamaha flagship R1M. Some specific features such as front fascia look similar to that of R7. One of the key visual changes on R15M is single projector LED headlamp.

The current R15 model is equipped with dual headlights. This is no doubt a sportier unit, but the single LED setup of R15M variant gives the bike a more aggressive and dominating look and feel. Sharp LED DRLs at the sides further accentuate the bike’s badass profile.

Some changes can also be seen on side fairing, tail section and LED tail lamp. Skeletal details on R15M variant are more distinct in comparison to that of standard R15. The exhaust looks familiar, but it gets metallic heat shield. In other updates, the air ducts on R15M appear to be larger. The bike also seems to have been equipped with a larger windscreen. On both colour variants, alloy wheels are wrapped in Blue paint.

Yamaha R15M functional updates

Among the things that immediately get our attention are the golden coloured front forks. These are USD forks, which can be expected to provide tangible benefits in terms of handling and braking. And of course they also add an extra dash of sportiness to the bike. Yamaha already offers USD forks with R15 in international markets. In India, R15 utilizes standard telescopic forks.

At the rear, R15 has monocross suspension system. This is likely to be the same for R15M variant. Braking apparatus is expected to be the same as well; 282 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard with R15.

As revealed in Type Approval Document, Yamaha R15M utilizes a 155cc motor. This is likely to be the same as R15. However, the power output for R15M variant is stated as 13.5 kW (~ 18.35 ps). This is slightly less as compared to 13.7 kW (18.6 ps) of R15.

It remains to be seen if torque output will also be different for R15M variant. On R15, max torque output is 14.1 Nm at 8,500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 6-speed, constant mesh transmission. With the updates, Yamaha R15M variant could cost around 5k to 10k more than standard YZF R15 V3.0. The latter is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).