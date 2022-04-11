Yamaha R15M World GP Edition Launch Price Rs 1.88 L – White And Red

Yamaha has launched the R15M V4 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition – In an exclusive colour scheme

At the start of 2022, Yamaha increased prices of several of its products including R15 V4. New-gen R15 model was launched last year in September. At the time of launch, prices were Rs 1.68 lakh for Metallic Red, Rs 1.69 lakh for Dark Knight and Rs 1.73 lakh for Racing Blue. R15M Silver and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition were launched at Rs 1.78 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh, respectively.

After the latest price hike this month in April 2022, the R15 V4 range in India is priced from Rs 1.76 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-sh. Until now, the most expensive R15 V4 variant was the R15M Metallic Grey. Today, Yamaha India has launched an even more expensive version of R15 V4. Yamaha has also launched the new MT15 Ver 2.0 today.

Yamaha R15M World GP Edition

Priced from Rs. 1,88,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), is the YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition. Based on the YZF-R15M, it marks the company’s association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961. It gets white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme which includes the gold Alloy wheels, Yamaha factory race-bike gold Tuning Fork emblems, black levers and special commemorative badging on the Fuel Tank.



Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy, it’s a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961.

It’s a symbol of our unrivalled passion for racing, our belief in the power of the sport, and our commitment to support, safeguard and encourage the motorsports culture as a member of the Grand Prix paddock. We are extremely proud to share this milestone edition with Yamaha fans in India. Under the ‘The Call of the Blue’ strategy, we will continue to build excitement in the premium segment in India through such exclusive introductions in the future as well.”

Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M features and specs

R15 V4 and R15M pack in a range of updates, as compared to R15 V3 model. Instead of the dual LED headlamp setup, the new R15 bikes get a single projector headlamp. Front fascia looks sportier now with new sharp LED DRLs. Changes can also be seen across the fairing, fuel tank, exhaust muffler and tail section. Body graphics have also been updated.

In terms of functional updates, R15 V4 and R15M get a new fully digital instrument console. Powered by Bluetooth, the console offers a range of connectivity features. These can be accessed via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app. Some handy features include alerts for call, SMS and email, phone battery level, fuel consumption tracker, ride data analytics, malfunction notification, maintenance recommendations and last parking location.

Another key update for R15 V5 and R15M is USD front forks in golden finish. This feature was a long-pending demand of enthusiasts, which has been fulfilled with the updated version. USD forks were available with international-spec R15, but it was not offered in India. R15M is priced higher, as it packs in some additional features such as golden brake caliper, R15M logo on pillion seat and quickshifter. On R15 V4, quickshifter is available only with the Racing Blue variant.

Engine is the same for both, a 155cc liquid cooled, SOHC, 4-valve unit that generates 18.4 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm and 220 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is standard.