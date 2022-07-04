Yamaha R15S New Black Colour Launch – Rs 1k Price Hike, July 2022

Yamaha YZF-R15S Version 3.0 is based on old YZF-R15 Version 3.0 sold alongside YZF-R15 Version 4.0

Yamaha has successfully established itself as a premium motorcycle manufacturer in India. With no budget commuters to offer, India Yamaha Motor’s motorcycle (IYM) portfolio now starts from the FZ which is priced at Rs. 1.12 lakh. But the company’s YZF range of motorcycles has been the perfect portal for owning an entry-level sporty machine that can set your favourite track on fire.

At its 4th generation, YZF-R15 V4 has taken the OG R15’s legacy which was sold as R15S when R15 V2 was launched. Thus starting the saga of S versions of R15 bikes. When R15 V3 was launched, R15 V2 became the R15S V2 and now that R15 V4 is the top dog, Yamaha still sells the previous-gen V3 model as R15S V3.

But over the years, the value proposition of the R15 range is getting thinner and thinner. Today, if you want to buy a R15 V4, you have to shell out over Rs. 1.77 lakh (ex-sh). For just Rs. 7,000 more, you can buy a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that has a similar ethos too. As cliche as it may sound, there’s no replacement for displacement. Its just true.

Yamaha R15S New Black Colour Launch

Yamaha R15 V3 was a good motorcycle when launched. It lacked USD forks and some other kit that global models got and after the launch of R15 V4 in India, R15 V3 is still manufactured and sold alongside the newer model under new R15S V3 name.

R15S V3 is a fully faired track-focused machine that was aimed at providing the feel of the sport bike to the masses. It has a potent and taut Delta Box frame and good dynamics. It is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V petrol engine making 18.1 bhp of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 RPM. This engine gets a modern liquid cooling system to keep the temps in check as it is a high-compression and high-revving engine.

This engine was coupled with a smooth 6-speed gearbox. It got 17” wheels with 100 section and 80 profile tyre and a fat 140 section and 70 profile tyre at the rear. It also came with a telescopic suspension setup at front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Adding to its track racing ability was its low 142 kg kerb weight which made sure that attacking corners was just as easy as expected from a sporty machine.

New Matte Black Colour

It came with a single colour option named Racing Blue and in Yamaha’s surveys, they received valuable info that customers expected a new colour with the R15S. Keeping the product fresh and responding to their surveys, IYM has launched a new Matte Black option on top of the Racing Blue that was already available. This new shade makes the R15S V3 look stealthy and a lot more sportier.

Along with the launch of this new shade, Yamaha has also raised the price of the motorcycle to Rs. 1,60,900 (ex-sh) in July 2022 which is Rs. 1,000 more than what it used to be in June 2022. This price hike is over the price hike most Yamaha products received last month. The updated price applies to both Racing Blue and Matte Black options.