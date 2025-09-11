Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Could Get Rs 30k Price Cut With GST Revision

Recently, Yamaha Motor India announced the new prices of its portfolio in response to the revised GST 2.0 tax slabs introduced by the Indian Government. The maximum price cut was enjoyed by its popular R15 motorcycle at Rs 17,581 (Ex-sh). Alongside R15, Yamaha announced price cuts for all of its motorcycles and scooters sold in India.

However, there were two vehicles missing from this list and were not subject to any price hikes. These are R3 and MT-03, both of which are powered by a 321cc engine, eligible for GST 2.0 tax reforms. New report suggests that Yamaha is considering to offer a price cut of around Rs 30,000 with R3 and MT-03, making them more affordable to buyers.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Rs 30k Price Cut

Only the R3 and MT-03 in Yamaha’s Indian portfolio are brought into the country via the CBU route, while others are locally manufactured. Both of these vehicles had received lukewarm response from Indian motorcycling enthusiasts owing to their high prices and the fact that they are older generation models, when compared to global markets.

Yamaha is trying to fix the pricing aspect of these motorcycles as the company recently employed up to Rs 1.1 lakh price reduction on R3 and MT-03. With this new pricing strategy, R3 was priced at Rs 3.60 lakh (Ex-sh) and MT-03 at Rs 3.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Yamaha is set to slash prices further with the new GST 2.0 reforms.

A recent report has revealed that Yamaha will be offering a price cut of up to Rs 30,000 on R3 and MT-03, taking the Ex-sh prices down to around Rs 3.2 lakh for MT-03 and Rs 3.3 lakh for R3. These motorcycles lock horns with motorcycles like KTM 390 Duke, RC 390, TVS Apache RTR 310, Apache RR 310, Triumph Speed 400 and Thruxton 400 among others.

Any other updates?

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 321cc parallel twin cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid cooled engine with up to 42 bhp of peak power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While all of R3 and MT-03’s rivals have gotten more expensive with GST 2.0 reforms, Yamaha seems to be having the last laugh.

These premium imported motorcycles are sold via Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships and Yamaha is yet to release current versions of R3 and MT-03 in India available in global markets.

