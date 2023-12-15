Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Launched In India – Start From Rs. 4.6 Lakh

The 321cc parallel-twin DOHC liquid-cooled engine on Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched, generates around 40 hp of peak power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque

The Call Of The Blue is back in business by introducing multi-cylinder motorcycles after what felt like ages. Now, the entry into Yamaha’s multi-cylinder motorcycle lineup starts with the new YZF-R3 and MT-03 launched today. Prices for this dynamic duo start from Rs. 4,59,900 (ex-sh) for MT-03 and Rs. 4,64,900 for its fully-faired counterpart R3.

Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Launched In India

Up until now, R15M was the most expensive Yamaha motorcycle in India. That changes now, as Yamaha has re-introduced YZF-R3 and launched its street naked counterpart, MT-03 for the first time in India. There are two colours on offer with Yamaha R3 – Icon Blue and Yamaha Black. While MT-03 gets Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan shades.

Yamaha R3 was first launched in India in 2015 in BS4 guise and was the arch-rival to another 300cc twinner from Japan, Kawasaki Ninja 300, along with Italians like Benelli 302R. R3 took its sweet time for re-launch. But it is finally here. MT-03 however, is at the Indian gates for the first time. Sold via select dealers.

R3 now gets a lot sharper design than the previous model. The new design is in line with other YZF-R products like R1, M1, R6, and even R15 that we have in India. It has a sleek and aerodynamic design and a new dash of colours too. Same goes with MT-03, where it falls in line with other MT vehicles and looks like a bigger MT-15, which it is.

Like other products in R-World, R3 also gets an air duct between the headlights for optimal cooling. Speaking about headlights, they are LEDs now and the turn indicators are integrated into the fairing. RVMs are still mounted on the cowl. It gets a decent windscreen, clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and upswept exhaust.

MT-03 gets the same attributes, but lacks a fairing. The footpegs are slightly rear set indicating that it is a track machine. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster showing various data like fuel capacity, gear position, coolant temp, real-time and average fuel economy, trip meter, clock and more.

Specs and equipment

Both Yamaha R3 and MT-03 get the same 321cc, liquid-cooled paralle-twin motor with a DOHC setup. It generates around 40 bhp of peak power and 29.5 Nm of peak orque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch too.

The main highlight of Yamaha R3 and MT-03 is its low kerb weight. R3 tips the scales at 169 kg, whereas MT-03 weighs 1 kg lighter at 168 kg. This is not only lighter than its arch-rival Ninja 300, but also RC 390, G 310 RR and Apache RR 310. Hence power:weight ratio is highest in this segment.

Other hardware specs include USD forks at front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by 298 mm and 220 mm discs at front and rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. R3 gets 17” wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Royal Enfield 650s might be the biggest threat to Yamaha’s 300cc twinner duo, even though they don’t really compete in any other aspects than pricing.