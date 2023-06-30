HomeBike NewsYamaha R7 And R3 Spied At MMRT, Chennai - TVC Shoot Before...

Yamaha R7 And R3 Spied At MMRT, Chennai – TVC Shoot Before Launch?

Yamaha R7 and R3 TVC shoots seem to have commenced at MMRT, Chennai – Launch is likely to be in the near future

After a long absence in multi-cylinder motorcycle space, Team Blue is getting ready to make a grand entry. As of now, the company’s flagship in India is R15M, which is a single-cylinder 150cc motorcycle. Not very befitting of Yamaha’s name, is it? That will change soon and Yamaha’s flagship in India will be either MT-09 or YZF-R7.

Along with that, Yamaha is also keen on bringing its R3 back to India. This has by far the most anticipation and is likely to be Yamaha’s best-selling multi-cylinder motorcycle. Both R7 and R3 seem to have finished their respective TVC shoot at MMRT Chennai. This should mean that a launch is imminent.

Yamaha R7 and R3 TVC shoot at MMRT, Chennai

Team Blue showcased a multitude of new multi-cylinder motorcycles to dealers at a private event. New colours and finishes for R15, Aerox 155 and MT-15 were present too. Among these, primary interests revolved around Yamaha R7 and R3 fully faired motorcycles and MT-03 street fighter.

Other showcases include MT-07 and MT-09 and we wouldn’t break a sweat if both these motorcycles never get launched in India. But MT-03, R3 and R7 seem to be of primary importance. Now, Torque_TV recently posted about Yamaha R7 and R3 undergoing TVC shoot at MMRT, Chennai.

They managed to click a picture of R7 at MMRT, but not other motorcycles like R3. There is no news about MT-03, though. That said, they could be brought in at a later date. Speaking of bringing in, all these motorcycles are likely to be CBU, so prices associated with them will be higher. We hope at least R3 and MT-03 are brought via CKD route.

What do they pack below their fuel tank?

Yamaha R7 is the spiritual successor of the renowned R6, minus two cylinders. R7 gets a parallel-twin engine displacing 689cc. This engine makes 73.4 PS of power at 8,750 RPM and 67 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. A 6-speed transmission is standard. It gets a dual 298mm disc at front and 245mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS, USD front forks, rear mono-shock, 120/70-17M front and 180/55-17M rear tyres, 14L fuel tank, and weighs 188 kg.

Both R7 and MT-07 share these features and powertrain. R3 and MT-03 will share powertrains too. They get a 321cc parallel-twin engine making 42 PS of power at 10750 RPM and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9000 RPM. 6-speed transmission is standard too.

It gets a diamond frame chassis, 37mm USD front forks with 130mm travel and rear mono-shock with 120mm travel, 298mm single front disc and 220mm rear disc brake setup, dual-channel ABS, 110/70-17M front and 140/70-17M rear tyres and more. With 14L fuel in the tank, R3 will weigh 169 kg, while MT-03 weighs 168 kg. With TVC shoot supposedly done, launch is likely soon.

