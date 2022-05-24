Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2022 – FZ, MT15, R15, RayZR, Fascino

Yamaha domestic sales increased both YoY and MoM in April 2022 while Exports posted a MoM de-growth

Even as the electric two wheeler space is gaining in importance in the domestic market, Yamaha India has seen positive sales growth in April 2022. Exports on the other hand increased YoY but dipped on a MoM basis.

The company has reported 43,968 unit domestic sales in the past month, a 17.82 percent YoY growth over 37,318 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 6,650 unit volume growth. While the FZ, MT15, R15 and FZ25 posted sales growth, YoY sales of RayZR, FZ and Fascino ended in the red.

Yamaha India Sales Breakup April 2022

It was Yamaha FZ that topped sales charts both where domestic sales and exports were concerned. Sales in the past month stood at 16, 508 units, up 34.23 percent from 12,298 units sold in April 2021. The Yamaha FZ commands a 37.55 percent share. MoM sales de-growth stood at 28.28 percent over 23,016 units sold in March 2022. Yamaha has two variants of FZ that include a standard version and FZ-S, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.18 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

At No. 2 was Yamaha MT15 with sales growth of 62.12 percent YoY to 9,228 units, up from 5,692 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 3,536 unit volume growth. Share percentage stood at 20.99. Yamaha MT15 sales in March 2022 were at 0 units as it was not on sale. R15 sales in domestic markets increased 31.98 percent to 7,948 units from 6,022 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales growth was at 37.79 percent from 5,768 units sold in March 2022.

On the other hand, sales of Yamaha RayZR dipped 23.08 percent to 5,778 units from 7,512 units sold in April 2021 with volume de-growth of 1,734 units. MoM sales also dipped 8.88 percent from 6,341 units sold in March 2022. Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of the Yamaha Fascino which was down 30.58 percent YoY to 3,896 units from 5,612 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 4.32 percent from 4,072 units sold in the month of March 2022.

Sales of FZ25 increased 235.16 percent YoY to 510 units from 182 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales increased 22.00 percent from 500 units sold in March 2022. Yamaha India has hiked prices of R15, FZS, Aerox, Fascino and RayZR from May 2022 citing rising input costs.

Yamaha Exports April 2022

Total exports increased 26.46 percent YoY to 27,263 units in April 2022 up from 21,558 units sold in April 2021. This was a 5,705 unit volume growth. MoM exports on the other hand dipped 11.29 percent from 30,731 units sold in March 2022 leading to volume de-growth of 3,468 units. Yamaha FZ topped sales charts with a 91.05 percent YoY growth to 14,092 units, up from 7,376 units shipped in April 2021. MoM exports increased marginally by 3.09 percent over 13,670 units sold in March 2022.

Yamaha Cruz at No. 2 saw a YoY growth of 89.29 percent to 3,324 units from 1,756 units shipped in April 2021 while MoM exports dipped 20.33 percent from 4,172 units sold in March 2022. Cruz also saw a share percentage dip from 13.58 percent held in March 2022 to 12.19 percent in the past month. RayZR exports dropped YoY (-36.11 percent) and MoM (-28.54 percent) to 3,064 units) while there were 1,800 units of the YD125 exported last month, down 29.41 percent over 2,550 units shipped in March 2022.

YoY and MoM de-growth was also seen in the case of Yamaha SZ, FZ25 and Saluto while exports of R15 and MT15 increased to 849 units and 600 units in April 2022 over717 and 80 units exported in March 2022. Yamaha Alpha exports stood at 112 units while Fascino exports dipped 75 percent YoY to 30 units from 120 units sold in April 2021.

There were 0 units of Saluto RX shipped last month even as there were 1,260 units shipped in April 2021 and 72 units in March 2022. This took total Yamaha domestic sales and exports to 71,231 units in April 2022 up 20.98 percent YoY over 58,876 units sold in April 2021 while MoM growth was at 1.14 percent from 70,428 units sold in March 2022.