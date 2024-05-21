Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2024 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino, Aerox

Yamaha sales improved significantly in domestic markets with the RayZR, FZ and MT15 attracting the most attention

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading two-wheeler company in India, entices a younger segment of buyers in India with a healthy lineup of bikes, sports bikes and scooters. In April 2024, the company also expanded its range to include the 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 which was launched at Rs 1.3 lakh (ex.sh).

Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2024 Vs April 2023

The company has recorded both a YoY and MoM growth in sales in April 2024 with most models in its portfolio showing off an upward trajectory. Yamaha sales in April 2024 improved by 19.19% to 63,098 units, from 52,939 units sold in April 2023. This was a volume growth of 10,159 units.

It was the RayZR scooter that topped sales charts with 14,055 unit sales in the past month, a 41.33% growth over 9,945 units sold in April 2023. It currently commands a 22.27% share in the company portfolio, appealing to buyers with its striking colour options and it also featured at No. 9 on the list of top 10 scooters sold in April 2024, ahead of the Hero Destini.

Yamaha experienced lower sales for the FZ range which fell by 34.17% to 13,778 units in April 2024. This was against 20,931 units sold in the same month last year. It was the Yamaha MT15 that saw outstanding demand by 198.93% to 13,359 units, an 8,890 unit volume growth from 4,469 units sold in April 2023.

R15 sales also dipped marginally by 1.31% to 11,146 units. Yamaha Fascino sales grew by 40.06% YoY to 8,824 units while the sales list also included the Aerox (1,902 units) and R3/MT3 (34 units).

Yamaha MoM Sales April 2024 Vs March 2024

Yamaha’s sales performance was better on a MoM basis with all but the FZ and R3/MT3 showing significant growth. Sales grew by 7.81% from 58,528 units sold in March 2024, a volume growth of 4,570 units.

It was the RayZR that saw a 21.89% growth from 11,531 units sold in March 2024 while the Yamaha FZ was relegated to No. 2 from a No. 1 position held in March 2024 with a 14.71% MoM decline in sales to 13,778 units from 16,154 units sold in March 2024.

The highest MoM percentage growth was seen in the case of the Yamaha MT15 which improved by 24.89% to 13,359 units from 10,697 units. The sales list also included R15, Fascino 125 scooter and Aerox which have seen a notable improvement in sales on a MoM basis while sales of the R3/MT3 dipped by 5.56%.