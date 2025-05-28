Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2025 – R15, RayZR, FZ, MT15

The Yamaha RayZR 125 was the company’s top selling model in April 2025 marking a marginal YoY growth, selling 14,183 units

India Yamaha Motors has experienced a sharp decline in sales in April 2025. Sales fell to 46,826 units in the past month, recording a 25.79% YoY decline from 63,098 units sold in April 2024. Additionally, it was also a MoM de-growth of 7.23% over 50,473 units sold in March 2025.

Yamaha now plans to enter the electric two wheeler arena with the new electric scooter codenamed RY01 currently under development. It is slated to be launched by the end of this year. Once released, it will compete with Honda Activa e and QC1 and Suzuki e-Access in this space.

Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Analyzing the company’s year-on-year (YoY) performance, Yamaha RayZR continued to draw a larger audience in the domestic markets. Sales grew, albeit marginally, by 0.91% on a YoY basis to 14,183 units, up from 14,055 units sold in April 2025. The RayZR currently commands a strong 30.29% in the company portfolio.

Sales decline was reported for the FZ which fell by 2.15% to 13,482 units in the past month, down from 13,778 units sold in April 2024. Lower YoY sales were also reported for the MT15 which fell sharply by 47.41% to 7,025 units. There had been 13,359 unit sales in April 2024. For the Fascino, double digit de-growth was at 35.65% with 5,678 unit sales, down from 8,824 units sold in the same month last year.

Yamaha R15 also suffered hefty de-growth by 55.97% to just 4,908 units, while there had been 11,146 units sold in April 2024. The Aerox reported reduced sales by 21.98% to 1,484 units. The new 2025 Aerox 155, launched in Standard and S trims, should spur up sales in the month ahead. New colour options and improved graphics are a part of the updates.

It was the R3/MT03 that has found significantly higher demand in Indian markets. Sales nearly doubled by 94.12% to 66 units in the past month, up from just 34 units sold in April 2024. This was the only model other than the RayZR to witness improved YoY demand.

Yamaha Sales April 2025 – MoM Comparison

Yamaha has seen its MoM sales decline by 7.23% from 50,473 units sold in March 2025. This was a 3,647 unit dip in volumes. While the RayZR had 14,183 unit sales, the highest on company charts, it did suffer a 2.25% MoM de-growth. The FZ showed off better performance with 16.39% growth from 11,583 unit sales of March 2025 to 13,482 units in the past month.

MT15 sales registered a 22.58% MoM decline to 7,025 units while Fascino too saw its sales dip 14.41% from 6,634 unit sales of March 2025 to 5,678 units last month. A 25.88% MoM de-growth was seen in the case of Yamaha R15 down to 4,908 units while Aerox sales dipped 25.46%. The R3/MT03 that showed off improved YoY performance, also showed a sharp 11.86% MoM growth with 66 unit sales from 59 units sold in March 2025.