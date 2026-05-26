Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2026 – RayZR, FZ, Fascino, R15, XSR, MT15, Aerox, EC06

Yamaha domestic sales grew 45% YoY in April 2026, driven by strong demand for RayZR, FZ, Fascino and R15

Yamaha Motor India started FY2026 on a strong note, posting healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in domestic sales. The company sold a total of 67,988 units in April 2026, registering a 45.19% increase over 46,826 units sold in April 2025. However, month-on-month (MoM) sales declined by 11.60% when compared to 76,909 units sold in March 2026, indicating some slowdown after the financial year-end buying rush.

Yamaha Sales Breakup April 2026

RayZR continued to be Yamaha’s highest-selling model in April 2026. Sales stood at 17,298 units, up 21.96% YoY from 14,183 units sold in April 2025. RayZR accounted for a 25.44% share in Yamaha’s domestic lineup.

FZ range followed closely with 15,729 units sold last month, registering a 16.67% YoY growth over 13,482 units sold a year ago. Fascino scooter recorded one of the strongest performances in Yamaha’s portfolio with sales rising 83.69% YoY to 10,430 units, up from 5,678 units.

R15 too posted impressive gains. Sales increased to 9,066 units, reflecting an 84.72% YoY growth over 4,908 units sold in April 2025. Yamaha XSR range contributed 6,914 units and captured a 10.17% market share in the company’s domestic portfolio.

MT15 sales stood at 6,741 units, though it witnessed a slight 4.04% YoY decline compared to 7,025 units sold in April 2025. Aerox 155 scooter posted 1,708 unit sales with a 15.09% YoY increase. Yamaha EC06 electric scooter added 102 units, while R3 / MT03 twins did not record any sales in April 2026.

Yamaha MoM Sales Decline 11.60%

On a month-on-month basis, Yamaha domestic sales declined by 11.60%, down from 76,909 units sold in March 2026. Total volume decline stood at 8,921 units. RayZR witnessed the biggest drop among high-volume models, falling 32.95% from 25,798 units sold in March 2026. MT15 sales also declined sharply by 27.85%, while Aerox sales dropped 33.20% MoM.

FZ range registered an 8.70% decline while XSR sales remained almost flat with a marginal 0.49% dip. EC06 sales declined 56.03% MoM. In contrast, Fascino emerged as Yamaha’s best-performing model on a MoM basis with sales growing 56.35% from 6,671 units to 10,430 units. R15 also posted positive momentum with an 11.47% increase over March 2026 sales.

Yamaha has recently announced a price hike across its lineup from May 2026. The company has also introduced Anniversary Editions of the R15 and R3. Going forward, Yamaha is expected to strengthen its premium motorcycle and scooter portfolio further, while also expanding its electric mobility plans for the Indian market.