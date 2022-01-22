Yamaha Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR, FZ

Yamaha domestic sales increased by 14.05 percent while exports dipped YoY by 3.32 percent

Yamaha Motor India noted increased domestic sales with double digit growth both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. Exports on the other hand dipped YoY but increased in MoM shipments.

Domestic sales in December 2021 stood at 44,736 units, up 14.05 percent over 39,224 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales increased 13.81 percent from 39,309 units sold in November 2021.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – FZ Leads

It was the Yamaha FZ that topped sales charts with 19,790 units sold last month up 39.75 percent over 14,161 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales saw an even more significant increase by 159.58 percent from 7,624 units sold in November 2021. Share in the company lineup increased from 19.40 percent held in November 2021 to 44.24 percent last month.

At No. 2 was R15 with 8,952 units sold last month, up 63.63 percent over 5,471 units sold in December 2021. MoM sales also increased by 6.67 percent from 8,392 units sold in Nov 2021. Earlier this month, Yamaha revised prices for YZF-R15 V4. This is the third price hike since its launch in September 2021. Base price of Yamaha R15 V4 is now at Rs.1,72,800.

Sales of Yamaha Fascino also increased YoY by 36.81 percent to 8,455 units, up from 6,180 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales were higher by 3.01 percent over 8,208 units sold in November 2021. Share in sales dipped from 20.88 percent held in November 2021 to 18.90 percent in the past month. These were the only 3 models to show both a YoY and MoM increase in sales, while sales of Yamaha RayZR, MT15 and FZ25 dipped significantly.

Yamaha RayZR sales dipped 33.48 percent YoY and 53.17 percent MoM to 5,781 units. MT15 sales fell 59.87 percent YoY to 1,756 units from 4,376 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales slipped by 35.61 percent over 2,727 units sold in November 2021. Yamaha FZ25 sales suffered even greater de-growth by 99.42 percent YoY to just 2 units in the past month from 346 units sold in December 2020 and by 85.71 percent MoM from 14 units sold in November 2021.

Yamaha Exports December 2021

Yamaha FZ was also a top seller in global markets in the past month. Sales stood at 10,297 units in December 2021, up 22.77 percent over 8,387 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales increased 9.24 percent from 9,426 units sold in November 2021.

Yamaha FZ was the only bike to see sales above the 10,000 unit mark while every other model failed to cross even 3,000 unit sales. At No. 2 was Yamaha Crux with 2,830 units exported last month. This was a 21.17 percent YoY de-growth over 3,590 units shipped in December 2020. MoM exports increased 7.69 percent from 2,628 units shipped in November 2021.

Yamaha Ray ZR (2,558 units), FZ25 (1,518 units) and SZ (1,320 units) exports fell on a YoY basis while FZ25 exports increased 590 percent MoM from 220 units shipped in November 2021. At No. 6, Yamaha Saluto has seen increased demand in global markets. Sales which had stood at 280 units in December 2020 increased 125.71 percent to 632 units in the past month. MoM shipments also increased 26.40 percent from 500 units shipped in November 2021.

Yamaha YD 125, a limited edition of Yamaha YBX 125, had 600 units shipped both in November and December 2021. Lower down the list was the Yamaha R15 (535 units) and MT15 (280 units). MT15 exports surged 245.68 percent MoM from 81 units exported in November 2021.