Yamaha Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – R15, MT-15, RayZR, FZ, Fascino

Team Blue closed the sales book for the month of February 2025 with around 10% decline in both YoY and Mom aspects. Yamaha Motor India sold 50,458 units of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market in the month of February 2025. When compared to 56,538 units sold in February 2024 and 55,545 units sold in January 2025, Yamaha registered 10.75% YoY and 9.16% MoM decline, losing 6,080 units in volume YoY and 5,087 units MoM.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Feb 2025

The company’s best-selling model for Indian market continues to be RayZR 125 scooter. Yamaha sold 14,010 units of RayZR in India and it accounted for 27.77% of Yamaha’s total in the domestic market. When compared to 11,019 units sold last year and 15,209 units sold a month before, RayZR registered 27.14% YoY growth along with 7.88% MoM decline.

Where volume is concerned, RayZR gained 2,991 units YoY and lost 1,199 units MoM. In 2nd place, we have Yamaha’s evergreen FZ lineup consisting of multiple variants. Yamaha recently updated FZ lineup with a new TFT instrument cluster which are equipped with music control and turn by turn navigation.

In terms of sales, FZ took 2nd place with 9,589 units and was accountable for 19% of company’s total sales. FZ fell in the red completely as it registered 33.64% YoY and 15.88% MoM decline, as opposed to 14,449 units and 11,399 units sold a year ago and a month before. Associated volume loss was 4,860 units YoY and 1,810 units MoM.

In 3rd place, we have MT-15, the premium and high-performance 150cc Street Fighter motorcycle. It sold 9,490 units and accounted for 18.81% of company’s total sales. Sales fell in the red as MT-15 registered 5.54% YoY and 10.81% MoM sales decline. MT-15 lost 557 units in volume YoY and 1,150 units MoM.

R3 & MT-03 registered 2,600% MoM growth

Fascino 125 took 4th place in Yamaha’s sales charts as it sold 7,938 units last month. When compared to 7,708 units sold last year and 10,640 units sold a month before, Fascino witnessed 2.98% YoY growth and 3.91% MoM decline. Fascino accounted for 5.73% of Yamaha’s total sales.

Yamaha’s golden boy, R15, which is the fully faired version of MT-15 (or the other way around), registered 35.68% YoY decline and 13.40% MoM decline as it sold 7,157 units as opposed to 11,128 units sold last year and 8,264 units a month before. In February 2025, R15 contributed to 14.18% of Yamaha’s total sales.

The company’s sporty scooter, Aerox 155, managed to sell 2,220 units and was the only product on this list to register both YoY and Mom growth at 8.45% and 25.42%, respectively. Yamaha’s multi-cylinder portfolio (R3 & MT-03) got a major price cut earlier this year and it seems to have boosted sales MoM from just 2 units to 54, gaining volume gain of 52 units MoM.