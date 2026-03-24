Yamaha Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino, Aerox, XSR

Yamaha Motor India, the 7th best-selling OEM in February 2026, recorded total domestic sales of 67,073 units. This marked a strong 32.93% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 50,458 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales also improved by 4.31% over 64,299 units sold in January 2026. This growth has largely been driven by Yamaha’s core motorcycle and scooter lineup, especially RayZR, FZ and R15. However, some models like Fascino and Aerox saw a decline.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Feb 2026

RayZR was Yamaha’s best-selling model with 22,593 units in Feb 2026. This is a strong 61.26% YoY growth from 14,010 units in Feb 2025. On a MoM basis too, sales grew by 14.02%. FZ series was another strong performer with 16,852 units, registering a sharp 75.74% YoY growth. It also saw a healthy 35.06% MoM increase, showing strong demand momentum.

MT-15 recorded 9,630 units, posting a marginal 1.48% YoY growth. However, MoM sales declined by 13.09%. R15 continued its steady performance with 9,246 units, growing 29.19% YoY and 11.38% MoM. Among scooters, Fascino saw a drop to 5,798 units, marking a 26.96% YoY decline, though it saw a slight 1.77% MoM increase. Recently, updated Fascino was spied, indicating launch could be near. Aerox sales fell to 1,938 units, down 12.70% YoY and 31.78% MoM.

XSR registered 924 units in Feb 2026. While there is no YoY comparison, MoM sales declined sharply by 77.39% from 4,087 units in Jan 2026, likely due to initial demand stabilisation. XSR sales have been on a steady decline since its first entered production back in Nov 2025, when it registered over 16k sales, while in Dec 2025 sales were almost 15k.

The newly introduced EC-06 electric scooter recorded 92 units, marking Yamaha’s entry into the electric space in India. R3 / MT-03 lineup reported zero sales in Feb 2026, compared to 54 units in Feb 2025, indicating limited traction in the premium segment.

Yamaha Scooter vs Motorcycle Sales

Yamaha’s Feb 2026 sales clearly show that motorcycles continue to be the primary growth driver for the brand. Motorcycle sales stood at 36,652 units, contributing 54.64% to total volumes. This segment also posted a strong 39.41% YoY growth, significantly higher than scooters, indicating rising demand for Yamaha’s sporty and performance-oriented lineup like FZ, R15 and MT-15.

Scooters, on the other hand, accounted for 30,421 units, making up 45.36% of total sales. While this is still a substantial share, growth at 25.87% YoY was relatively lower compared to motorcycles. Models like RayZR are performing well, but the overall scooter portfolio is seeing mixed traction due to decline in products like Fascino and Aerox.

Overall, the data highlights Yamaha’s strengthening position as a motorcycle-focused brand in India. While scooters continue to contribute significantly to volumes, it is the motorcycle segment that is driving stronger growth and shaping Yamaha’s current sales momentum.