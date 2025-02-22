Yamaha Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – R15, FZ, MT-15, RayZR, Fascino

Team Blue started the sales for calendar year 2025 with a total of 55,545 units of motorcycles and scooters sold in India in January 2025. While the company registered a massive 51.02% MoM growth over 36,780 units sold in December 2024, gaining 18,765 units in volume, Yamaha also witnessed a 10.96% YoY decline as opposed to 62,384 units sold in January 2024, losing 6,839 units in volume YoY.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Jan 2025

The company’s best-selling vehicle was a scooter. Particularly, the RayZR 125, which sold 15,209 units last month. When compared to 12,047 units sold last year and 12,002 units sold a month before, RayZR registered a 26.25% YoY and 26.72% MoM growth and accounted for 27.38% of Yamaha’s total sales. Volume growth stood at 3,162 units YoY and 3.207 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have FZ range of street motorcycles with 11,399 units sold cumulatively. FZ range of motorcycles accounted for 20.52% of company’s total sales, down from 3.27% in December 2024. When compared to 14,678 units sold a year ago and 8,558 units sold a month before in December 2024, FZ saw 22.34% YoY decline and 33.20% MoM growth.

Yamaha recently showcased the FZ-S V4.0 Hybrid at Auto Expo 2025 which also gets an updated instrument cluster with a TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation features. Launch is likely to happen soon and we should expect it to make a bigger impact in the 150cc to 160cc street bike segment against Bajaj’s Pulsars and TVS’ Apache.

R3 and MT-03 sold 2 units combined

Yamaha’s premium street fighter, MT-15, sold 10,640 units last month and secured 3rd position on this list and contributed 19.16% of Yamaha’s total sales. Sales witnessed a 29.65% YoY decline, losing 4,484 units in volume. However, MT-15 clawed its way back to glory as it doubled its sales MoM at 103.68% MoM growth, gaining 5,416 units in volume.

The fully faired Supersport version of MT-15, the YZF-R15, sold 8,264 units last month and was Yamaha’s 4th best-selling vehicle. Just like MT-15, R15 saw YoY decline of 14.59% and a massive MoM gain with almost double the volumes at 93.58% growth. R15 accounted for 14.88% of Yamaha’s total sales.

Yamaha’s most affordable scooter, Fascino, sold 8,261 units last month and registered 1.04% YoY growth and 50.89% MoM growth, gaining 85 units YoY and 2,786 units MoM. The company’s flagship scooter, Aerox 155, sold 1,770 units with a 33.28% YoY decline and 41.83% MoM growth.

Yamaha’s multi-cylinder lineup, R3 and MT-03 sold a total of 2 units in January 2025. R3 and MT-03 got major price cut on 31st January 2025. Effect of which, will be reflected in the sales chart of February 2025 month. The company has also patented 2025 R3 with the latest design language, which might launch by 2025 end and replace current model.